‘Forest Bathing’ trail to be dedicated in Elkin

STATE ROAD — On Friday, October 16, Elkin Valley Trails Association will dedicate the new Klondike Lake Trail as a “Forest Bathing” trail at Grassy Creek Vineyard, near Elkin.

The dedication ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the tasting room at Grassy Creek Vineyard, located at 235 Chatham Cottage Lane . There will be a short quarter-mile hike to the junction of the Klondike Lake and the Grassy Creek trail, not far from the Mountains to Sea Trail. After the ribbon cutting, hikers will, with plenty of social distancing, enter the half mile “in and out” path.

“Forest Bathing” or shinrin-yoku, is a therapy in nature. Started in 1982 by the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, they designated “forest bathing” reserves for people to come from the cities and commune with nature. They found that to simply walk in the forests and soak up the atmosphere, has many health benefits.

Organizers said, “Forest Bathing is a solitary endeavor, so if you can’t make the dedication, please plan on visiting at a more convenient time for you. The first step is to set aside all technology. Turn off your phone. Take out your ear buds. Then amble down the trail. Soak in the sights, sounds and smells that surround you. And just enjoy!”

Those attending the dedication ceremony are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Hot cider and refreshments will be available.

For more information visit elkinvalleytrails.org or grassycreekvineyard.com.