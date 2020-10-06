Local candidates comment on races

Caudle Courtesy photo Ball Courtesy photo Tilley Courtesy photo Adkins Courtesy photo Wall Courtesy photo

Several municipal offices in Elkin and Jonesville are on the ballot this fall, in addition to regional, state and national offices. Town Board seats, the Elkin Mayoral seat and two school board seats in Elkin are among the seats open for election. Local candidates recently shared their thoughts on why they are running to serve the communities in which they live.

Elkin Mayoral Candidates:

Incumbent Mayor Sam Bishop will face challenger Randal Lemay in the upcoming election.

Sam Bishop: “Four years ago, the citizens of Elkin elected me to serve as their mayor. I am seeking a second term to build upon the successes of the past four years. Several new businesses have opened in our town, with several of them in Historic Downtown. Our tourism industry continues to attract many visitors, both new and returnees to the area as more recreational opportunities have opened up. Despite the setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic, Elkin has thrived and I want to see us continue to be the ‘Best Little Town in North Carolina.’”

Randal Lemay: “I’ve lived in Elkin for a little over 12 years. In that time I’ve realized we have some of the most nice and hospitable people around here in this town. I just want to make a difference in the town I live and love for those people because they deserve it,” said Lemay.

Elkin Town Board:

There are two seats up for grabs on the Elkin Town Board with incumbents Robert Ball and Tommy Wheeler joined by newcomer West Caudle in the race.

Robert Ball: “I have served as town commissioner for the past two years. I am proud to say during those two years, I worked with Mayor Bishop and the rest of the town council to balance the budget with no tax increase. I plan to do that for the next four years. I am running for commissioner to continue to make a difference in Elkin. I want to give back to the community and work with others to help Elkin evolve into an even more vibrant and prosperous town. I grew up in Elkin and attended Elkin City Schools. After graduating from ASU, I worked in the banking industry in Charlotte and Winston-Salem. I moved back to Elkin in 2005 with my wife, Eris, and we started our family. I formed a real estate business with Jack Underdown and my father, Bob Ball. Since moving back to Elkin, I’ve served on the Elkin Zoning Board for 10 years, as well as the Elkin Valley Trails Association Board for the last 8 years. I’ve helped coordinate the Insane Terrain and Big Elkin Brew Fest. I also have served on the Winston-Salem Foundation and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“The main opportunities I see for Elkin are to:

• Support the proposed Riverwalk along the Yadkin River

• Support the pedestrian bridge between Elkin and Jonesville

• Attract developers to Elkin to construct new houses to bring more people to Elkin

• Create and work with investors and developers on multi-family developments at market rates

• Update Elkin’s Zoning Ordinance to allow for accessory dwellings on one parcel and create additional opportunities for duplexes and tri-plexes in residential neighborhoods

• Expand fiber optic internet in our town to accommodate the gig economy and other work at home professionals

• Expand Elkin’s one stop shop for developers and business owners to make it easier for people to open businesses and do construction.

“In addition, we need to keep the momentum going for all the positive points about Elkin, including our Historic downtown, the trails, Elkin City Schools, Hugh Chatham Hospital, the library, the Foothills Arts Council, the wine and tourism industries and all of our local businesses.

“These are uncertain times. From earthquakes to pandemics, one thing that 2020 has taught us is we must be prepared for the unknown. We are fortunate to live in Elkin, and I hope I am fortunate to serve you and our community for the next four years as town commissioner”

Tommy Wheeler: “As a proud longtime member of the Elkin Fire Department, I have always shown my concern for others. Twenty-one years of that time I served in the leadership role of fire chief. Through that experience I was involved in the budget process of the town and gained the necessary knowledge of fiscal responsibility. During my term as Commissioner, we have made progress in important areas such as the adoption of a Master Plan for future development, reviewing and updating the zoning ordinance and partnering with Explore Elkin. I am seeking re-election in order to be a part of continuing the progress Elkin has made in developing itself from a ‘mill town’ to a welcoming place to experience our trails, vineyards, and our river while maintaining our small town quality of life. I wish to continue to be of service to the citizens by listening to and responding to their concerns. As a member of the Board of Commissioners, I want to be a part of making sure Elkin remains the ‘Best Little Town in North Carolina.’”

West Caudle: “As a resident and product of Elkin, having graduated from Elkin High School and attended Elkin City Schools from kindergarten to 12th grade, our wonderful small town is something that I have always been proud of. I have volunteered previously with the Elkin Rescue Squad and the Elkin Fire Department. Public service has long been my calling, as I have also worked just under 4 years of my adult life in law enforcement. Ultimately, life and professional experience led me away from the law enforcement profession. Since 2018, I have been self-employed as a small business consultant in addition to having worked in my family’s income tax preparation business since I was 16 years old.

“I lived away from Elkin for a handful of years in my early 20s and when I returned in 2015, I again became very invested in the happenings around our wonderful little town. As a history buff and someone that appreciates and holds the impact of Chatham Manufacturing on the literal fabric of this town very proudly, I understand what losing the mill means and meant for us. Not only jobs left, but a huge source of funding as well. Because of Chatham’s, Elkin has an award-winning hospital in Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. We have a Parks and Recreation Department that most small towns could only dream of. And we have a beautiful public library among other things. But as time has not slowed down since the mill closed, funding hasn’t always been as flush as our glory days. Over the past few years we have had some really great investments and organizations rise up and begin a very promising transformation of the town to a natural resource and tourism-based economy.

“However, our town boards haven’t always maintained a level of impartiality I feel should be expected of such a body and some vacancies of town department leadership haven’t always been beneficial to the people and all businesses of our town. That is why I have decided to run. To be a commissioner for the people of Elkin, for the small businesses, the property owners, and those that have a desire to see us thrive for everyone.

“As your Elkin Town Commissioner, I will serve the interest of everyone. Thanks to organizations like the Elkin Valley Trails Association we have a system of existing trails that seem to be growing by the day that we must continue to support and build upon. By making our sidewalks and areas through town more pedestrian friendly and safe, we can take advantage to the hard work actively going into the effort of rebranding us from mill town to tourist destination. By identifying and welcoming new and emerging industry, as well as attracting young professionals and working families, our town can expand our tax base through a smart growth approach that will avoid the impending necessity to potentially raise taxes in the future. Our public schools are under attack from the General Assembly in Raleigh and current Federal leadership and I vow to defend our award-winning public school system. And for the sake of time, I promise to extend entrepreneurs and small businesses equal support in revitalizing properties from our Historic Downtown, to the shopping center in North Elkin, and to the growing area on CC Camp at I-77.

“To this point, I am running because our Town Board needs more representation that doesn’t have a conflict of interest in decisions facing the town. Town departments, and organizations representing portions of the town, need accountability to the citizens to not leave the board in positions to address unnecessary lapses in planning and execution of tasks; like planning, zoning, and for businesses in our downtown. Smart growth, staunch support of our public school system, support of our police and fire departments, accountability, and making sure that Elkin remains ‘The Best Little Town in NC’ are the focuses of my campaign and what called me to put my hat in the ring. I humbly appreciate the support of so many that have been there since the beginning encouraging me, and I respectfully ask for your vote in this election.”

Elkin School Board candidates

Running unopposed for re-election to represent the city district on the Elkin City School Board is Dr. Richard Brinegar. Also running unopposed to represent the East district on the Elkin City School Board is Larry Wagoner.

Jonesville Town Board

There are three seats up for election to serve on the Jonesville Town Council Incumbents Tracy Wall and Regina Adkins are running for re-election. Also running is newcomer Michael Tilley.

Tracy Wall: I’m running for a third term as a Jonesville Council member. I have a passion for not only keeping our small-town charm, but also moving our town forward. I want to continue to focus on how we can grow and take advantage of what this town can offer.

Regina Adkins: “I am running for re-election in Jonesville because I still have hopes and dreams for our town, working together we can achieve many things.”

Michael Tilley: “I have lived in Jonesville for 24 years and owned a business in Jonesville for over 10 years. Being business minded, I hope I could help the growth of the town by trying to utilize the assets of our great town to draw businesses and tourism here in an effort to bring more jobs and economic prosperity to this area.”

