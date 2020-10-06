Grace Clinic of Yadkin Valley celebrates permanent home

Grace Clinic celebrates permanent location at 948 Johnson Ridge Road, Elkin. Courtesy photo

On the two-year anniversary at their new location, Grace Clinic announced they are at 948 Johnson Ridge Road for good.

“We now have a permanent home,” stated director Betty Taylor, adding, “of course that also means we now have a mortgage.” The Johnson Ridge Road location was first acquired as a rent-to-own, “but we are so excited to purchase the building and to sustain our free medical services to the community.”

The mission of Grace Clinic is to glorify and serve God by providing free medical care, health education, and spiritual guidance to those in need.

Grace Clinic has grown in many ways since it was first started by Lynn Sloan Barnes, Dr. Stephen Erlandson, Reverend Al Joyner, and Reverend Ralph Shipp at its original location at the First Methodist Church in Elkin in June of 2005. Since then, the clinic has been housed in four different locations.

Beginning by helping the low-incomed, uninsured obtain access to non-emergency care often just by providing much needed transportation and purchasing medications, Grace Clinic now offers complete primary and preventive care with referrals to specialty care, as needed. The clinic serves as a “medical home” for each patient.

Although COVID-19 made an impact, Grace Clinic has been able to offer limited dental clinics in the past as well as recent vision and flu shot clinics.

“We also have free behavioral health counseling thanks to a relationship with CareNet Counseling,” revealed Taylor. “I’m not sure the community knows the variety of services we offer here at Grace Clinic.”

The clinic also has an active medication assistance program and is able to secure many free medications such as insulin for patients. The new location and expanded space have also allowed Grace Clinic to offer women’s health services and to accept adult Medicaid patients. With assistance from the State Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NCAFCC), Grace Clinic was one of the first medical practices in the area to implement telehealth allowing the clinic’s medical providers to video chat with patients.

“Before I came in here I was so anxious. Everything out there is just a terrible mess,” stated one patient as they lingered in the comfortable lobby. “Here I feel peaceful. I’m grateful that y’all are here and I know I can come back.”

Another patient stated, “Grace Clinic saved my life – without it [Grace Clinic], I wouldn’t have my blood pressure, heart, and stroke medications. I can never thank you enough.”

Unlike other free medical clinics, all patients are expected to come back and leave with a follow-up appointment.

“Grace Clinic is not a ‘stand-in-line’ clinic. We’re just like a regular medical provider’s office,” reminded Taylor. “We follow up with our patients, and we get to know them.”

“Grace Clinic appreciates every dollar given, from the faithful checks of $25 from local donors, church contributions, and larger donations from businesses, Yadkin Valley United Fund, Yadkin County United Fund, The Chatham Foundation, Winston-Salem Foundation, and the Boyles-Eidson Foundation,” stated Sharon Kallam, RN and Quality Assurance Coordinator. “Having financial support from our community is especially important when you consider the numbers of people we serve from the 13 different zip codes in Surry, Yadkin, and Wilkes counties.”

Donations have also come in the form of gifts and grants from Gilmer Hinson, The Hillsdale Fund, Surry Board of Commissioners, Town of Jonesville, Town of Elkin, and board members to provide for the building down payment; however continued contributions are needed to pay down the mortgage and to operate the clinic.

Members of the community can help Grace Clinic serve the Tri-counties by donating through the clinic website at graceclinicnc.org/donations/ or by sending a check to 948 Johnson Ridge Rd Elkin, NC, 28621.