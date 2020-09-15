Goodbye to an American hero

Fred Norman in front of the bunker where Hitler died. Tribune file photo Fred Norman prepares to load the “Elkin Special.” Tribune file photo

Fred Norman, Sr. was “just right” for almost 97 years. “Just right” was his signature greeting — which he sang out happily and exuberantly — when anyone asked him how he was doing.

Norman passed away Thursday, one day shy of his 97th birthday, depriving Elkin and the nation of an American hero.

“Last night Elkin, our Nation and the World lost a true American Hero with the death of Fred C. Norman,” said longtime friend Jim Powers on Friday. “He was a hero as he fought with Gen. Patton during WWII to liberate France and Germany from the Nazis. He was a hero to many young people in Elkin as a Sunday School teacher, Scout Leader, basketball coach and positive influence in their lives. He led many initiatives to make Elkin a better place, including his primary efforts to raise funds for the construction of the “new” hospital in Elkin.”

Norman was owner of Super Tire Service and Fred Norman Realty, part-owner of Gwyn Insurance, employment manager for Chatham Manufacturing Company. He served on the Board of Directors for Vaughan Bassett Furniture, and was the fundraising chair for Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, also acting as chair of the building committee and participating on the board of directors.

He was a life-long member of the First Baptist Church of Elkin, where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, church league basketball coach as well as on many committees. He was an Eagle Scout and received the distinguished Silver Beaver Award. He was the Scoutmaster of Troop 46 and 646 for many years.

After graduating from Elkin High School, Norman then attended the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill until being drafted into the US Army during World War II. He served in the 128th Armored Field Artillery of the Super 6th Armored Division under the command of Gen. George S. Patton. He was awarded several service metals and two Bronze Stars.

Norman credited Tom Brokaw’s urging of veterans to talk about their war experiences with his finally opening up to talk about the war. In 2002, he spoke to The Tribune and gave an in-depth account of his war-time experience. Some excerpts from that article are presented below:

The citation from one of Norman’s Bronze Star Medals from the US Army sums up his heroism.

The citation read: “For heroic achievement in Belgium, given in the vicinity of Marvie on 4 January1945. While serving as assistant and messenger in a forward observer group, he with utter disregard for his own personal safety, under intense mortar, artillery and small arms fire, successfully accomplished three separate trips from the observation post to the 9th Armored Infantry Command Post located approximately 100 yards to the rear. In the full knowledge of the withdrawal of the Armored Infantry outpost line of protection he persisted in the performance of his duty, assisting in the conducting of artillery fire so that one enemy tank was immobilized, four others were forced to withdraw and enemy equipment and personnel were destroyed. Through these actions Corporal Norman reflected heroic credit upon himself the Battalion and the Field Artillery.”

After his unit moved through France and was attempting to advance into Germany, an airplane crashed very near to Norman. The pilot was standing so close to the wrecked plane, he was shielding his face from the flames. With the aid of a 20-power scope, Norman could tell the man was bleeding. He told his lieutenant he was going to go get the pilot. The lieutenant was skeptical. There was still small arms fire and planes overhead, but Norman made it to a haystack, and about 50 yards from the pilot decided that if there was a German sniper nearby, the pilot would have already been shot. But now the problem was that the groggy pilot was tracking Norman with his .45 pistol as Norman approached, not knowing if he was friend or foe.

In 2002, Norman said, “I threw my carbine away. But he still had that pistol on me. He had that pistol cocked. I went up and grabbed the pistol and put his arm around me. A .45 has the lightest trigger of anything. I got him back to that house. Nobody shot at us. His legs were bleeding badly.”

Later, Norman went into Berlin shortly after the war in Europe ended. He saw Truman, Stalin and Churchill as they arrived for the Potsdam Conference. His outfit took Buchenwald concentration camp in Weimar, Germany, and he saw facilities where there were 24 hooks to hang 24 people at a time with an elevator to take the bodies to the crematory.

Norman recalled a sign at the Buchenwald gate that read in German, “Right or wrong. All for the Fatherland.” A former inmate who showed him around after the war told him, “I was here a long time and I never saw any right, but I saw a lot of wrong.”

Fred Norman spent 223 consecutive days in combat — in contact with the enemy — the longest of any division during World War II. He kept the shell casing from the last shell fired by his company.

“We fired it at a bridge. We wrote ‘Elkin Special’ on it,” he said in 2002.

Norman was discharged on Nov. 4, 1945, returned to Elkin and married his childhood sweetheart, and was “just right” for another 75 years.