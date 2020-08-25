Elkin City Schools adjusts to new normal

Elkin City Schools Board of Education Chairman Frank Beals began the board’s August meeting on Monday night by saying of the school system’s pandemic response, “We have had significant change… We were playing defense in the spring, but now, with a little more time to prepare, we’re playing more offense. There’s a completely different feel now. It’s very, very impressive.”

Beals’ comment was followed by a slick video presentation of 10 faculty members each briefly speaking of changes they had made to make teaching in a post-COVID world more effective. While the recorded voice of each teacher played out to a Zoom audience, computer-generated graphics illustrated each of their points, demonstrating the teachers are going all in to grab and hold their students’ attention, even when the students are not in the room with them.

Innovations run the gamut from allowing 2nd graders to bring comfort items from home, chalk and bubble wands at recess to facilitate socially distant play, meditation and yoga to facilitate focus, strategically placing the teacher’s web cam so students get a classroom view of the teacher, reproducing the blackboard digitally, to guest speakers brought in from across town, across the country (Oklahoma), and from around the world (India).

Elkin High School principal Joel Hoyle announced that more than 90% of the school system’s coaches (including unpaid, volunteer coaches) completed NFHS Level 1 courses. He reported that only 24 schools in the state can make that claim.

The school’s athletic department website has been redesigned and parents can complete concussion training workshops online in preparation for the resuming of sports.

Representatives of auditing firm Dixon Hughes Goodman, LLP presented the system’s audit report. The entire audit was completed remotely, which not only served to make the process safer but saved the school system several thousand dollars in travel expenses.

Auditors reported no difficulties with the financial report and no uncorrected financial statements.

A compliance report revealed no findings in an audit of Title I federal programs or State Public School Funds.

Music teacher Tonya Smith brought a request to the board for funding to participate in a Policy Education Fellowship, the completion of which would give her access to the writing of policy for public education on a state and national level. The program runs from October through April. The first part will be conducted virtually, and if conditions permit, the second half will take place in Washington, DC, providing Smith with contacts in education policy on a national level.

Smith told the board that fellowship participants may not pay their own tuition but must find sponsorship to foot the bill. She secured a commitment from one unnamed local civic organization for $1,125 and $500 from another. She requested the board fund all or part of the remaining $625 of the $2,250 tuition.

The board voted unanimously to grant the full $625 with Board Chair Beals and Board member Ralph Beshears both voicing optimism for the project. Beals suggested that once Smith secured the credentials she could save the school system some money on professional development expenses.

“Tonya was our teacher of the year last year and the regional teacher of the year. The state made a mistake in not naming her state teacher of the year,” Beals added.

The board approved republishing a 1993 agreement between Elkin City Schools and the Town of Elkin for the use of Crater Park by the school system with a new addendum specific to maintenance and upkeep of the softball field.

The board also approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Elkin Police Department to keep School Resource Officer Craig Golden at Elkin Elementary School for two more years. Superintendent Dr. Myra Cox said a grant had been received to cover half of Golden’s salary.

Cindy Marion presented bid recommendations for vendors for ECS school lunch program which were all approved.

In response to a question from Beals, Marion stated that the lunch program is receiving emergency funding through Aug. 31, but on Sept. 1 will revert to the National School Lunch Program, which she said was inadequate to the needs of feeding all children during a pandemic.

“We would like to see all the children in the nation are fed,” she said, adding that one in four children in North Carolina experiences hunger and the state is 10th in the nation in food insecurity.

Beals asked her how anything could be done before Sept. 1 as Congress is in recess until after Labor Day.

Marion said the USDA has some leeway to do an extension of a waiver. She encouraged everyone with any access to advocate for providing lunches to all students.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-426-4035.