Surry Community College receives $45,000 grant from Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas to connect students with apprenticeship opportunities

DOBSON — Surry Community College announced on Aug. 4 a $45,000 investment from Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas. The funds will be used to connect students with hands-on training and career development opportunities.

The investment will be used to cover tuition, books, and fees for eligible apprentices and purchase specialized equipment to support hands-on instruction for Apprenticeship programs.

“Surry Community College is pleased to receive this grant from Duke Energy,” says Rachel Hiatt, Program Specialist for Business and Industry Outreach. “One of the College’s primary purposes is to partner with business and industry in our service area. This funding will provide opportunities for people in our communities to gain the necessary skills that fit industry needs while offering competitive wage opportunities.”

This grant is part of the $5 million Duke Energy/Piedmont Natural Gas Community College Apprenticeship Grant program announced in April 2017.

“North Carolina’s community colleges are essential to train the workforce that businesses rely on,” said Jimmy Flythe, Duke Energy Director of Government and Community Relations. “We are proud to partner with Surry Community College to give students job opportunities while preparing them to meet the region’s evolving business needs.”

The apprenticeship grant program was administered by NC Community Foundation and Foundation for the Carolinas. Award decisions were made by a committee of representatives from Duke Energy, NC Community College System, and NC Department of Commerce.

Since 2004, Duke Energy has invested $45 million in North Carolina’s Community Colleges, with a focus on technical education and support of business and industry.