Cruisers expand to new location

The July edition of Elkin Valley Cruisers’ monthly cruise-in moved to Elkin’s Crater Park to make way for the Take a Break from the Interstate Hwy. 21 Road Market, but the event ended up filling the park as well as its usual space beside the Yadkin Valley Heritage Center.

