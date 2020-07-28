Toys, treasures galore at Road Market

Shoppers in Jonesville look at items for sale during the U.S. 21 Road Market. The Bunny and The Elephant booth offered unique tie-dye creations during the annual U.S. 21 Road Market. Vendors set up in the grass lot next to the Elkin Heritage and Trails Center for the annual U.S. 21 Road Market. Classic board games for sale at the annual U.S. 21 Road Market. Shoppers from near and far peruse the offerings at the U.S. 21 Road Market. Vintage glassware and dishes for sale during the annual U.S. 21 Road Market. A collection of antique kitchen gadgets at the U.S. 21 Road Market. Vintage toys on display at the U.S. 21 Road Market. Angie Swaim and Shanley Johnson sport masks of the vintage variety at their booth Done Been in the State Road area as part of the annual Take a Break from the Interstate U.S. 21 Road Market.

A rainy start to this year’s Take a Break From The Interstate U.S. 21 Road Market did little to deter shoppers from stopping to check out the sales. From antiques to classic board games, vintage toys and new items like tie-dye t-shirts and hand-made wreaths, there was something for everyone at the market which spans more than 100 miles from Wytheville, Virginia to Harmony.

The market began five years ago when tourism officials in Virginia and North Carolina joined forces to create the annual multi-state road market event along U.S. Route 21. In total, the multi-state road market passes through seven counties and nearly a dozen local jurisdictions and the annual event has grown in popularity each year.

Numerous families had yard sales along U.S. 21 through the Hamptonville and Jonesville areas and multiple vendors had booths set up in Elkin, State Road and beyond.

Nick Gordon, an Elkin business owner of Yadkin Valley Hemp, was among the vendors set up near the Heritage and Trails Center. Gordon said they figured they would give the event a try as most other area festivals and events have been cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

This was the first year the Trails Center, also home to the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce, offered spots for rent to market vendors.

“I was pleased with how the Take a Break From The Interstate event has turned out,” said Danielle Key of the town of Elkin and Explore Elkin. “This was a good opportunity for people to get outdoors and safely buy and sell goods. The layout allowed vendors to be socially distanced and I was excited to see people out safely enjoying Elkin. I was also glad to have the Heritage and Trails Center open during this event for exposure and promotion of our local businesses, shops, restaurants, and trails. We look forward to the possibility of continuing to participate in the 100 Mile Yard Sale again in the future.”

Trish Badgett, of Yadkinville, was among the vendors set up in downtown Elkin selling a variety of colorful tie-dye t-shirts, sweatshirts and more. Badgett said this was her fourth year participating in the market. She sells her tie-dye creations at various festivals and events in the area.

The colorful designs are making a come-back and Badgett said it’s because of the joy and unique patterns.

“Each piece is individual and its colorful, it just makes you happy,” Badgett said.

Tie-dye wasn’t the only flashback to the past that was popular at the road market, a booth in State Road selling vintage toys was popular among shoppers as well.

Shoppers from Waynesville were among those at the Done Been booth searching for classic toys from the 70s and 80s including Transformers, GI Joes and Star Wars toys.

Angie Swaim and Shanley Johnson’s booth has become a popular spot for those looking for vintage kitchen items as well collectible toys from the past. Swaim said customers started showing up on Thursday as they were getting set up.

“We’ve had people come back this morning looking for us,” said Swaim on Friday morning.

“It’s very rewarding when you can give back, in a sense, through childhood, or if they can buy something and make money flipping it,” she added. “We enjoy doing this. It’s about making people smile.”

Vintage glassware, including character glasses, old kitchen tools such as flour sifters are among the items the Done Been booth is known for, but Swaim said the vintage toys are their biggest sellers.

Phil Shepp , of Jefferson, PA was vacationing in Myrtle Beach, S.C. and heard about the market.

“We decided to leave there early and come up through the yard sale,” he said. Shepp buys and resells classic toys. He said it’s all about people reliving their childhood.

“People like to collect what they had as a kid,” he said.

Despite the unusual circumstances due to the pandemic for this year’s event, town officials said the market was a success and a tradition that will continue.

“The Hwy 21 Road market brought a steady flow of shoppers along (Business) Hwy 21 through Elkin (which is also called Bridge St). The Heritage Center area along Standard Street had over 25 vendors and there were easily another 10-15 set up across the street at Elkin Antiques and Collectibles Mall, plus others scattered along N Bridge St. Those I spoke to were enjoying the day exploring and hunting for treasures, some starting before 7 a.m. The majority wore masks and everyone was respectful of each other,” said Elkin Main Street Manager Laura Gaylord. “We met many visitors who were coming to Elkin for the first time. Some eagerly asked if we would set up again like this next year, so that’s a good indication our event will grow even more in 2021 with vendors and visitors. We provided restroom access, food trucks, live music in various locations Friday and Saturday, and even the cruise-in was scheduled Saturday afternoon. There was plenty for visitors to enjoy while they were shopping and later when they were ending their journey out on the road and looking for other things to do. We hope everyone who came to Elkin enjoyed their experience, and I’m sure all communities along Hwy 21 join me in that sentiment. Thank you all for coming and we hope to see you again before next year’s event.”

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.