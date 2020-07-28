City man killed in police confrontation

A Mount Airy man is dead after an altercation with city police led to his shooting, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.

Samuel Solomon Cochran Jr., 22, died at the scene of the altercation with police after being shot, according to a statement released by the police department.

The shooting took place after officers were sent to 504 Allred Mill Road “to assist Surry County EMS regarding a chemical overdose,” late Sunday night, shortly before midnight, the statement said. Upon arrival officers found that Cochran was barricaded inside of the residence.

“Officers were able to gain access into the residence and found the subject armed with a knife. An altercation ensued and the subject was shot by responding officers,” the police department’s statement read. Cochran died at the scene. The statement did not say if he was shot more than once, nor did it include any additional information regarding the potential drug overdose or if anyone else was involved.

“The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was contacted and will be conducting an investigation into the matter,” the local police department said.