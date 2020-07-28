Sixteen SCC Students Complete JobsConnect Pathway Class

DOBSON — In June, several Surry Community College students completed the NCWorks NextGen Youth Program, and 16 completed the JobsConnect Pathway class. The students reside in Surry and Yadkin counties.

Surry Community College collaborates with NCWorks NextGen Youth Program to provide training for participants to enhance employability skills. While involved in work experiences through the NextGen program, students can enroll in Surry’s JobsConnect Pathway class. The JobsConnect Pathway class provides participants with Worker Safety training, Lean/Six Sigma Yellow Belt, and Soft Skills training. Through the collaboration with NextGen, training was provided at no cost to the student.

The JobsConnect Pathway class is traditionally offered as a seated course. However, to meet the needs of students and employer partners, Surry Community College offered the course virtually and provided the training online. To ensure all interested students could participate effectively, the NextGen program provided each student with a Chromebook, and Mount Airy High School provided a space with Wi-Fi access to those who needed it. Through these partnerships, 16 students obtained all three certificates in under a month.

Developed by Piedmont Triad Regional Workforce Development Board, the primary goal of the NextGen Youth Program is to provide a structure and sense of accomplishment in the lives of youth served by the program through education and employment. To learn more, visit www.ptrc.org/nextgen, or contact Rachel Hiatt, Surry Community College Workforce Specialist, at (336) 386-3291 or hiattr@surry.edu.

Students completing the JobsConnect Pathway class include: Scott Manuel, Raina Pruitt, Miguel Mendoza, Sophia Delfin, Karem Bueno, Benjamin Lor, Hernan Ramirez, Yaresli Escamilla, Alysha Barnes, Blanca Torres, and Caleb Easter of Mount Airy, Ivory Moran and Monica Nicanor Vela of East Bend, Karina Hernandez of Elkin, Shane Hutchens and Raven Hutchens of Yadkinville.