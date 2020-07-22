Filing ends for municipal elections

The four-year terms of elected town officials’ in Elkin, Jonesville, Dobson and Boonville will be expiring in December. The filing period for these offices ran from the morning of July 6 up to noon on Friday.

Elkin

Two candidates are vying for the mayor’s seat. Incumbent Sam Bishop faces a challenge from Randal LeMay Jr.

Commissioners Tommy Wheeler and Robert Ball are seeking election, with a third candidate, West Caudle, making it three people running for two seats in the nonpartisan election.

Dobson

Three of the commissioners’ spots are up for grabs: Robin Testerman Beeson, Todd Dockery and Amy Whitaker. All three filed to run. At the close of filing, no one else had filed to run against them.

So barring any unexpected resignations or momentous write-in campaign, the three commissioners will remain on the board.

Jonesville

Jonesville has three town council seats up for grabs, those are now held by Wayne Moore, Tracy Wall and Regina Adkins. Adkins and Wall filed for reelection, joined by newcomer Michael Tilley.

Boonville

For Boonville there are four town commissioner seats up for reelection, including one unexpired seat with term ending in 2022. The three positions slated to end in 2020 are currently held by Monica Craver, Tony Reece and William Paul Baity. The unexpired term is currently held by Richard Lasky. Baity, Craver and Lasky have filed for reelection as well as newcomers Dwain Dobbins and David Cox. Filing for the unexpired term currently held by Lasky are newcomers Kevin Haynes and Tim Driver.

Soil and water

In the only other filing this month, Glenn Pruitt, supervisor of the Surry Soil & Water Conservation District, was the only person to file for his current seat, so the Pinnacle resident is unopposed.

In Yadkin County, incumbent Van Hemric filed for reelection as Yadkin County Soil and Water Conservation Supervisor.

Voting

The deadline to register or make registration changes for the November 3 Election will be October 9.

Voter’s options for casting their ballot in the 2020 election are Absentee by Mail, One Stop (Early) Voting and in person on Election Day. To get a registration application or the state absentee by mail request form, visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections website at www.ncsbe.gov or the county website at www.yadkincountync.gov/88/Board-of-Elections or by calling the Yadkin County Board of Elections office at 336-849-7907.