YV Strong prepares to wind down.

Yadkin Valley Strong is nearing the completion of its mission.

“We’re going to bring it to an end around August 1,” said David Steelman on Thursday at the group’s most recent meeting. “Two or three more weeks, and that’s going to be it.”

Steelman, along with Warren Bates, Myra Cox, Marty Roberts, Mike Bovender, Misty Matthews and Gilda Pruitt, began Yadkin Valley Strong in mid-March when local people began losing their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, they have raised $109,599 and have distributed $91,850 back to the community.

“We have about $17,000 left to give away, and then we’ll have a final wrap-up,” said Steelman.

Yadkin Valley Strong has assisted 210 families with a total of $67,450. The remaining funds have been donated to Tri-County Cristian Crisis Ministry (Tri-C), Mercy and Truth Ministries, and the student feeding programs at seven area elementary schools.

Yadkin Valley Strong recently received $1,500 in gift cards from Food Lion. The gift cards were earmarked for school backpack programs in the seven schools and are not included in the fundraising total as no cash changed hands.

Justin Settle donated $1,000 to Yadkin Valley Strong to be used to purchase a new freezer for Tri-C, which Executive Director Gilda Pruitt said was much needed.

Pruitt said Tri-C has begun to give out more food, but demand has not been overly high for food. Electricity bills are another story, and she is receiving requests for assistance on very large electricity bills which have accumulated since utility companies have been prohibited from disconnecting service during the state of emergency.

She predicted serious problems when the emergency is over and those bills come due. Also, she expects food requests to increase dramatically when enhanced unemployment benefits and additional food stamps expire at the end of July.

For assistance

Yadkin Valley Strong provides grants of up to $400 for an individual or a family who has lost income due to COVID-19. The first person in a household is eligible to receive $250 and up to three additional people in the household qualify for $50 each, for a potential total of $400.

The system is set up for online applications, but applicants who cannot apply online may call the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce at 336-526-1111 and Misty Matthews will fill out the application for them over the phone.

Individuals and families with adult family income of less than $60,000 annually who have lost a job due to COVID-19 (or self-employed individuals who have lost income) and live in the service area of Elkin, Jonesville, State Road, Ronda, Thurmond, Traphill and Mountain Park may apply. Applications and instructions are available at YadkinValleyStrong.com or call 336-526-1111 to apply by phone.

To receive food and/or supplies, please visit Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministries online at https://tric-ministry.com/ or Mercy and Truth Ministries at https://www.mercyandtruthministries.org/

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-258-4035.