Elkin town board honors Juneteenth

The Elkin Board of Commissioners held its July meeting at the Heritage Center on Standard Street Monday night.

The meeting began with a proclamation retroactively declaring June 19, 2020, as Juneteenth. Mayor Sam Bishop read the proclamation and presented a copy to Sly Best and Crystal Artis.

Juneteenth recognizes June 19, 1865, when United States soldiers freed the last enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, more than two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

The Town’s proclamation recognizes the day as one of healing and renewal and as a means to build a brighter future.

Bishop said he had been working with Best and the Surry County NAACP to recognize achievements in Elkin’s Black community. Future events under discussion include Black History Month and a Martin Luther King, Jr. breakfast.

Following the Proclamation, commissioners dealt with zoning issues for three properties.

971 N. Bridge St.

Various parts of the property at 971 N. Bridge St. are currently zoned as B2, RA, and R12. Owners Tonya Kimbrell and Kayla Johnson, also owners of Finish Line Graphics and Signs in Dobson, requested the entire property be zoned B2 so they can convert it to an event venue which would host events for groups of up to 100 to 120 people.

During a public hearing, Davis Shepherd, whose business is located across the street, asked about parking for the proposed event venue while stressing several times he was in favor of an event venue.

Town planner Sarah Harris responded that under town ordinances the site plan would be required to accommodate a certain amount of parking.

The board approved the request with a series of three motions — that the change was consistent with the town’s land-use map, that it was reasonable and in the public interest, and finally a motion to amend the zoning ordinance for the property. All passed unanimously.

244 N. Bridge St.

Dr. Perry Jernigan requested a variance for 244 N. Bridge St to allow more time for town homes to be built on the property.

Jernigan plans to build four buildings on the property with a total of eight housing units, to be built in two phases. The first phase will include two buildings consisting of four units, landscaping at the front and back of the property, and screening for any mechanical features, to be completed within two years.

The second phase will include the final two buildings consisting of four more units, and will be completed within four years.

The town planning board found no issues with the plan, and the commissioners approved the necessary variance.

321 E. Main St.

The final zoning request concerned the former Gilvin Roth YMCA building on the old Chatham Manufacturing campus. For Foothills Arts Council to proceed with their plans for the building, it needed to be rezoned from industrial (M1) to central business (B1).

The request would only affect the eight acres acquired by the Arts Council, not the entire mill campus.

Also, a variance was needed to meet some dimensional requirements of buildings built too close together before zoning rules had been put in place.

The board passed all three necessary motions unanimously.

Incentive agreement

The town board approved a performance-based incentive agreement with the owners of Spring Valley Apartments in which 80% of the increased taxes resulting from improvements at the site would be waived for five years. The incentive only applies to increases in the property’s tax value over its current valuation of $1,227,250.

Budget Amendments

A $3,500 Weyerhaeuser donation received in the previous fiscal year but not spent was re-appropriated for the new fiscal year. It will be spent for fire department training equipment.

Coronavirus relief funds of $67,855 received at the end of the last fiscal year have less stringent requirements for use than originally thought. The town will be allowed, according to recent guidance from the county and federal government, to spend the funds on law enforcement salaries and benefits, freeing up monies budgeted for those salaries for other uses.

Approximately $30,000 received from the Cares Act earmarked for use at the airport can be used to replace a canvas hangar that is in bad shape and for a credit card reader to replace the one at the airport that is no longer functional.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-258-4035.