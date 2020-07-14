U.S. 21 Road Market planned for July 24-26

Shoppers explore the Road Market in Elkin in 2019. This year vendor booths will be spaced further apart to provide for social distncing.

The Take a Break from the Interstate 3-Day Road Market event, held annually during the last full weekend of July, is going on as scheduled for 2020.

The Road Market, founded by D.W. Miles, will be held July 24-26, and will include roadside yard sales and vendors along U.S. 21 in Surry and Yadkin County and beyond.

“We will be asking everyone to comply with the CDC Guidelines: wear a mask, stay six feet apart, and wash your hands frequently,” reads a statement on the Road Market website. “NC and VA have two separate guidelines to follow so please read and educate yourself prior to attending the Road Market for each State. Whether you choose to set up as a vendor or a visitor, we hope you take your health seriously and stay home if you are not feeling well that weekend.”

“Elkin has a special area set up for vendor spaces this year, where we’ll be providing 24-hour restrooms, food trucks, wine/beer vendors inside the Heritage and Visitor Center on West Standard St, and live music during scheduled hours,” said Laura Gaylord, Elkin Main Street Manager.

“Sellers must apply for a space and pay in advance,” continued Gaylord. “We are hoping to fill up the entire lot. We’re keeping the vendor spaces at a 20-foot distance from each other and are requiring they follow CDC guidelines, as well. They can arrive Thursday night, and pack up Monday morning if they wish, and there is a small fee of $25.00 (for the weekend) for the rental of each 10×10-foot space.”

Gaylord added that there is the option for vendors to camp out next to their vendor booths but that request needs to be in their application and may require an additional fee. (Further information is available at Explore Elkin’s Facebook page.)

History

Five years ago, tourism officials in Virginia and North Carolina joined forces to create the annual multi-state road market event along U.S. Route 21. The three-day event has expanded since it first began and now covers more than 100 miles of Historic U.S. Route 21, running from Wytheville, Virginia, to Harmony, North Carolina.

Don Miles, founder of Take a Break from the Interstate, said the annual event has a two-fold effect upon the towns situated along U.S. Route 21. “Not only is the Road Market directly responsible for thousands of monetary transactions, but it also gives the towns and residents along the route a sense of community.”

In total, the multi-state road market passes through seven counties and nearly a dozen local jurisdictions and the annual event has grown in popularity each year.

Last year’s market was a beautiful weekend for a drive through the countryside via U.S. Route 21 through Elkin, Jonesville and beyond where locals and visitors alike were shopping at the annual road market.

Susan Lambert and Roger Holt, collectors and sellers from Burlington, were among those who traveled to the area for the market in 2019.

Lambert said they were in search of anything they “could make a dollar off of.”

”In its first year, the market received national attention and is credited for driving thousands of motorists into the participating communities along U.S. Route 21,” states the Road Market website.

Everyone is encouraged to participate in the road market. It is the responsibility, however, of all individuals to ensure they are in compliance with local / state laws and ordinances – as this is a multi-state, multi-jurisdiction event, it is strongly recommended that sellers contact the local government representative of the community where they reside before participating.

Other Attractions

The Elkin Cruise In will also be held on Saturday, July 25, staring at 3 p.m. Cruisers will be set up at Crater Park on East Standard Street during July’s Cruise in, to allow parking for vendor shoppers at the Heritage & Visitor Center where the Take A Break event will be set up. Cruisers can also cruise and park along Main Street if room on East Standard Street runs out. The cruise-in goes until 7 p.m. and is always held on the 4th Saturday of each month, thru October.

The Elkin Farmers Market, held at the corner of N. Bridge St. (US Hwy 21) and Market Street, has extended hours on the weekend of the Road Market, typically staying open until 3 p.m.

For more information on the U.S. 21 Road Market call 800-553-2322.

For information on events in Elkin or to reserve vendor space, please see Explore Elkin’s vendor set-up and event page on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/256109022124103/.

Reach Kitsey Burns Harrison at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-258-4035.