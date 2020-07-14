YV Chamber has strong second quarter

Despite the complications and challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce has reported a strong second quarter.

David Steelman, Interim President, of the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce reported on July 7 that the Chamber gained 22 new members in April, May, and June — Shover Imports Boonville; Elkin Lawn & Garden; Nuline Printing; Beakfastime, Jonesville; Mercy & Truth Ministries; Price Power & Equipment; Price’s Lawn & Maintenance; RiverWalk RV Park, Jonesville; Lucky Bake; Papa Johns, Elkin; Yadkin Valley Quilts; Brookside Flowers, Jonesville; KMA Salon; Yadkin Valley General Store; Byrd’s Branch Campground; Stony Knoll Vineyards; Greenhouse Towers; Sonic Auto; Outfitters Discount Tire; SpotOn Credit Card Processing; and Terminix. All became new members during second quarter.

A ribbon cutting was held Friday, June 12, at RiverWalk RV Park, Jonesville. Another ribbon cutting is planned for Greeenhouse Towers State Road, July 15, at 9 am.

“Several Chamber members have used our large board room and our small board room,” said Steelman. “We have had three successful blood drives at our facilities on Standard Street.”

Mike Bovender, Chairman of the Chamber Board, said, One of the most important happenings in the Yadkin Valley has been the partnership of Explore Elkin, Yadkin Valley United Fund and the Chamber forming Yadkin Valley Strong organization to raise financial support to TriCounty Ministries and Mercy & Truth Ministries food supplies during COVID-19.”

Yadkin Valley Strong has also provided funds for the seven elementary schools in the Yadkin Valley for meals, backpack programs, and to pay off lunch room accounts. YV Strong has also assisted 200 families with financial assistance.

As of July 7, YV Strong had raised $108,000 and given away $86,900.

Anyone or any business who would like more information or would like to join the Chamber should reach out to Misty Matthews, office manager, or David Steelman, President, at 336-526-1111.