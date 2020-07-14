Elkin receives 2020 accreditation

The Town of Elkin achieved annual Accreditation for the Main Street America program for 2020. Accredited status is Main Street America’s top tier of recognition and signifies a demonstrated commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and proven track record of successfully applying the Main Street Approach.

“We are proud to recognize this year’s 860 Nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have dedicated themselves to strengthening their communities,” said Patrice Frey, President and CEO of the National Main Street Center. “These Accredited Main Street programs have proven to be powerful engines for revitalization by sparking impressive economic returns and preserving the character of their communities. During these challenging times, these Main Street programs will be key to bringing economic vitality back to commercial districts and improving quality of life during the recovery process.”

In 2019 alone, $6.45 billion of public and private reinvestment was generated, 6,466 net new businesses were opened, 32,316 net new were jobs created, and 10,412 buildings were rehabilitated in Main Street America communities.

The Town of Elkin’s Main Street Program is evaluated annually by the NC Main Street & Rural Planning Center, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet ten rigorous performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.

Elkin has had a successful 12 months, with 11 new businesses opening in downtown since last summer, and 6 more scheduled to open soon. There has been numerous building renovations completed, bringing new options for local entrepreneurs who wanted to relocate into downtown or expand to a larger spaces.

In 2019, Explore Elkin was nominated to the NC Main Street award committee by Elkin’s Main Street Advisory Board and received an award of merit for Best Innovation last spring. The team from Explore Elkin was present at the annual NC Main Street Conference to accept their award.

Explore Elkin is responsible for numerous events held in downtown, bringing the community together to promote the historic downtown district, and enjoy the shops, and restaurants.

The downtown had a face lift with the completion of all streets repaved in downtown and at Heritage/Visitor Center, parking added to Standard Street, re-configuring traffic patterns which is alleged to slow vehicular traffic, and new wayfinding signage added for motorists and pedestrians.

The Main Street Advisory Board teamed up with numerous groups on projects in downtown, such as lighting the bridge (Town of Jonesville, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, and Downtown Elkin Business Association), flower donations for downtown planters (Lowes Home Improvement), and Adopt-a-Street groups who help pick up trash in downtown (Garden Club, Elkin Town Hall and Fire Department employees). There are also many volunteers who enjoy helping with beautification projects in the downtown and assisting with Light up Night, the Main Street Advisory Board’s biggest event.

“The NC Main Street Program keeps us focused on all four points in their program: Organization, Promotion, Design and Economic Vitality,” said Laura Gaylord, Elkin’s Main Street and Community Manager who oversees the program for the town. “This keeps us busy throughout the year, but by the time the accreditation review rolls around, it really helps to accumulate all of your data showing the hard work and accomplishments paying off. It’s been an honor to work with the NC Main Street team and members of our advisory board these past eight years.”

She continued, “From 2013-2019, there have been over $12 million in investments downtown. This includes buildings purchased and renovation projects, but there are many more underway. Elkin was also recently awarded a grant (one of three towns in the entire state of North Carolina) from Main Street America and the National Park Service. This grant will provide historic building funds for some large scale restoration and repair projects over the next two to four years, which would not be possible if we were not chosen by the NC Main Street Program for this honor. There are so many things we’ve been blessed with because of our involvement with this program, and we’re thrilled to achieve accreditation once again this year.”