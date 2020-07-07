Doctor ends 41-year run at hospital

Dr. Steve Erlandson cuts into his retirement cake. Bill Colvard | The Tribune Dr. Steve Erlandson greets well-wishers at his retirement send-off. Bill Colvard | The Tribune Dr. Robert Peterson, right, and Dr. Steve Erlandson reminisce about their school days at Davidson. Bill Colvard | The Tribune Dr. Steve Erlandson and staff. Bill Colvard | The Tribune

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital bid adieu to one of its longest-serving medical staff with cake and memories on Thursday.

Dr. Steve Erlandson is retiring after being affiliated with the hospital for 41 years.

Hugh Chatham CEO Paul Hammes began the proceedings by asking the hospital staff gathered to see their colleague off if any of them had been with the hospital for41 years. No one had. Then he asked if anyone had been around for 30 years. Again, no response. When he got down to 25, there were a few hands raised.

“We are so grateful to have had you here for so many years,” said Hammes. “Dr. Erlandson is passionate about a lot of things. Dr. Erlandson cares about his patients. Very, very deeply.

“He is incredibly diligent and productive,” continued Hammes. “We only heard from him once in a while, but when we did, it was never about him. It was always on behalf of his patients.”

Erlandson’s colleagues, many of whom said they were also his patients, reminisced about experiences over the years, including a story about a baby being delivered with a Swiss Army knife after the doctor roared though town from the movie theater to get to the hospital and was clocked at 82 MPH by an Elkin police officer who told him to request a police escort next time.

Some of the stories reflected Erlandson’s trademark straightforwardness. A woman said that when an elderly relative was dying, Erlandson told her, “He’s lived his life. He’s been here long enough.” Not at all what she expected to hear, she said it turned out to be what she needed to hear. “It was true,” she said.

Elizabeth Darnell, a member of Erlandson’s staff, said on her first day of working for him, she went home crying on her lunch break, and said she wasn’t going back. She did though, and has worked with him for seven years. “He delivered me,” she added.

Which was not an uncommon thing to hear. He has treated as many as four generations of some families.

“This is not about me,” Erlandson said. “It’s about this community. This hospital’s reputation is wonderful,” adding that people from communities surrounding Elkin, many with hospitals of their own, prefer to come to Hugh Chatham.

“That’s all of you,” he said.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-258-4035.