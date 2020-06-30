Elkin City Schools announces new student opportunities and leadership for 2020-2021 school year

Colbert Submitted photos Rycroft Submitted photos

The Elkin City Schools Board of Education approved several administrative changes for the 2020-2021 school year at its June 22nd meeting.

Pam Colbert was named the Director of Global Studies and Virtual Learning. This is a new position for Elkin City Schools (ECS).

Dr. Myra Cox, Superintendent of ECS states, “Preparing students to learn and work in a global society will be a top priority for ECS next year. This position is very timely and I am really excited about the upcoming options for our students.” Mrs. Colbert will coordinate the inaugural GLOBE program, Global Learning Opportunities for Bilingual Education, which offers 24 students in the rising Kindergarten class a dual immersion experience in Spanish taught by Ms. Sandra Benitez from Colombia. Each subsequent year, the school district plans to expand GLOBE by adding another grade level.

According to Cox virtual learning is becoming the new norm and ECS wants to provide learner and teachers options to best meet the needs of students and staff during this continued time of uncertainty.

“Mrs. Colbert is a self-starter and one of the most creative and innovative people I have met in my career. Knowing that she is creating virtual learning opportunities from the ground-up is not at all scary. It’s actually very exciting and the creation of a virtual learning academy, targeting both ECS students and home-schooled students, adds another level of purpose to the district’s vision of providing unique, varied and authentic learning experiences for students.”

Colbert has served Elkin City Schools for twenty-two years as a teacher, assistant principal and principal in both the elementary and middle schools.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity,” said Colbert. “The virtual piece greatly expands who we can serve. With individual students, we can better serve their physical needs and their academic needs. It gives us an opportunity to reach home-schooled families in a new way. Children can do their learning at their own pace.”

Virtual learning will be available for grades K-12, according to Colbert. “A lot of school systems focus on the upper grades, 6-12 or 9-12, but we really feel, in the current environment, there is a need for virtual learning at all grade levels. With our program, students can learn virtually with certified staff from ECS.”

Emily Rycroft will assume the role of principal at Elkin Elementary School (EES) vacated by Colbert. Rycroft has been assistant principal of the school for the past three years and has served the students and staff with purpose and integrity, stated Cox.

“She exhibits true servant leadership. She broadens her knowledge of the needs of the students, families, faculty and staff of EES and works humbly to provide them the support and services needed,” according to Cox. One can hear Mrs. Rycroft saying, “I love my job and I love my kids,” which is comforting for the school community. She is regarded as an instructional leader and problem solver who is ready to tackle the many challenges that will present themselves in the upcoming school year.

Rycroft’s career has spanned ten years as a teacher and assistant principal in ECS.

“I’m so excited,” said Rycroft. “I am beyond honored and humbled. Elkin City Schools is truly the best. It’s an exciting time in education with COVID. It’s all in the way you frame things, and we have looked at this as an opportunity to shape things for the kids. Whatever happens, we are going to make the best of it. We’re here for the kids, and we are here for the community.”

Jennifer Hall has been named assistant principal of EES. Hall is no stranger to EES. She has 24 years of teaching experience at the school. Hall is a recent graduate of High Point University earning her Masters in School Administration in 2019. This is her first administrative assignment.

ECS is pleased to promote this internal move because it adds such stability in a time when many things surrounding education are uncertain, stated Cox.

“Unwaveringly, Mrs. Hall proclaims, ‘All children can learn. I desire to be an instrument in nurturing and facilitating this process’.” Dr. Cox added, “She has had a successful career as a teacher and has offered much support to the staff during the pandemic as an elementary success coach. She and Mrs. Rycroft will make a strong team.”

These three administrators begin their new roles on July 1, 2020.