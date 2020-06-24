Prism raises $10,000 for children

Despite the cancellation of its annual fundraising event, Prism and its staff have raised $10,000 for area children’s charities.

Prism’s 3rd annual fundraising event — Throwing Shades 5k, a color fun run supporting both the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina and Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home — was scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 30, but due to circumstances beyond their control, the event was canceled.

In lieu of the event, Prism employees rallied together and found a way to continue to show their support in 2020 for the children of the community.

“An idea was submitted to the board [Prism’s Corporate Connections Board] that everyone thought was great!” said Amber Shropshire, Corporate Connection Board member. “We put it to a vote and then tried everything we could to make it happen. Then once we had a plan, it all came together and here we are – teamwork and passion is all it took. Anything for the kids!”

Prism created t-shirts for the children at each center and sold to them to Prism employees. The shirts were designed by the Children at Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home and printed by Print Marketing LLC and then sold to Prism employees, family and friends. Through this small fundraiser Prism employees were able to raise close to $5,000. Due to the success of the internal campaign, Prism decided to match the employee contribution with an additional $5,000. This now enables the donation to be an even $5,000 to each of the children’s homes.

Kayla Simpson, Prism Corporate Connections Board member, stated, “With each donation Prism feels that we are giving a child a chance at a better tomorrow; hope for something brighter in a time where circumstances that may not seem the best even for those of us not in their shoes. We are so humbled, proud, and thankful to have such amazing employees and a supportive business to enable a partnership that would allow us this opportunity.”

Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home was founded in 1994 as an avenue to provide a loving, Christian environment to children removed from their homes due to neglect or abuse. Their belief is that all children have the right to be protected from abuse and their vision is for all children to have a safe place to laugh, play and dream.

Similarly, since opening its doors in 1998, The Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina serves families and children in Surry and surrounding counties, focusing on the prevention, intervention and treatment of child abuse and neglect. They offer a variety of supportive services to the community and provide residential care for youth who have suffered abuse or neglect.

Since its first Throwing Shades 5k in 2018, Prism has counted on contributions from individuals and organizations to provide financial, volunteer, or any other method of support, through local partnerships.

The associations that receive these donations are always looking for support: https://childrenscenternwnc.org/giving/ and https://www.ebenezerfamily.org/donate. Reach out to Prism for more information to participate in Prism’s 2021 Throwing Shades 5k event, https://www.prism-medical.com/contact.