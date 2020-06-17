Students continue to receive meals through summer

Yadkinville Elementary Child Nutritition staff members package meals for area students. Laurie Powell loads up bags of donated food to support area families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since March 17 approximately half a million meals have been served to children across Yadkin County and in the Elkin City Schools district as part of the school feeding program which operates 10 sites in Yadkin County and one in Elkin.

“At the height of the program in April over 7,000 meals a day were going home to children in the area,” said Cindy Marion, director of child nutrition for Yadkin County Schools. “We are currently serving about 4,500 a day.”

The feeding program began to support students who normally receive meals at schools following the unexpected shutdown of in-person learning at area schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our feeding program has transitioned from an emergency feeding program to the summer feeding program for children and a few changes have been made to increase efficiency and to work within the budget for the program,” Marion explained. “Meals are now being prepared by our staff at four central kitchens and shipped to the other schools for curb-side distributions Monday through Thursday. Meals for the weekend go home with kids on Thursday. Last weekend we sent home 18,402 meals on Thursday. Bus deliveries are being made at bus stops throughout the county.”

Curbside delivery at the 10 Yadkin sites will continue through July 31.

Marion said that funding for meal delivery for the month of July has not be allocated by the State at this time and Elkin City will close its location on June 30. Elkin families may continue to pick up meals at the Jonesville site, however.

“This program has been a great challenge to administer and for our staff,” Marion said. “I can’t say enough about our Child Nutrition employees, they have worked hard to make sure our children have the food they need.”

“We could not have achieved this task without the help of many others in the school and in the community,” Marion added. “Our transportation department, teacher assistance, custodial, maintenance and clerical staff have all stepped up to take on whatever duty was needed.”

The feeding programs have been supported by area churches as well.

“We would have not made it through the first week if it had not been for the churches in Yadkin County,” said Marion. “We could not get paper goods from our supplier and our churches put out the call. Literally by the end of the day my office was filling up with cases of take out boxes, paper and plastic bags, foil wrap and dozens of other items. Jamie Reavis at Collide organized churches across the county to keep us stocked that first couple of weeks. Fourteen churches of all denominations showed up to help.”

“These churches didn’t stop there, they collected bags of food and we put them on buses to go home to families who were hit hard financially by the crisis,” continued Marion. “The Yadkinville YMCA did two food drives to provide food bags. I have heard multiple stories of families in tears thanking our bus drives for the bags of food delivered to them.

Members of South Oak Ridge Baptist church also stepped up to provide a tent for the curbside location at West Yadkin Elementary to protect those handing out meals from the rain.

“This has been difficult, but it would have been near impossible without the wonderful people we are blessed with in this county,” said Marion. “The program will continue in Yadkin through July 31 and is free to any child 1-18 years of age in our area. Curb-side pick -up is available at all Yadkin County Elementary and Middle Schools. It is also available at Elkin Elementary through June 30.”

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.