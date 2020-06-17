HCMH Expanding Visitor Access

ELKIN — Hugh Chatham Memorial hospital announced June 11 that, effective immediately, they will be implementing a modified visitor policy, which will loosen some prior restrictions that had been in place due to COVID-19.

Patients will now be allowed one designated support person to visit them while they are admitted to the hospital. Patients in some types of isolation, those being tested or treated for COVID-19, or those in the Intensive Care Unit may be subject to stricter visitor limitations. For patient and staff safety, visitors are limited to one healthy adult per day and they must abide by guidelines set by the hospital, which include:

• Visitation for inpatients is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily (with the exception of OB and the ICU)

• ICU visitation is from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

• Visitors will only be allowed one entry per day and should remain in the designated patient room for the duration of their visit.

• For OB services, one support person may remain with an expectant mother throughout her stay.

• Visitors must enter through the hallway door adjacent to the Emergency Department. Parking is available in the parking deck.

• All visitors must be 18 or older, have a temperature assessment, and fill out a screening questionnaire before being issued an ID band and proceeding to a patient room.

• All visitors must wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose at all times. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own mask.

• Patients in isolation, those being treated for COVID-19, or those in the Intensive Care Unit may be subject to stricter visitor limitations.

• In physician practices, a family member may accompany patients over age 65 or under age 18.

• Emergency department, Imaging, Radiation Oncology, and same-day surgery visitors will continue to be asked to wait in their vehicles or another location outside of the hospital.

Dr. Jonathan Snyder, Orthopedic Surgeon and Chief of Staff stated, “Our goal is to ensure a safe environment and to protect our patients, healthcare workers, and visitors at all times. As such, we will continue to adjust our visitor policy as the external environment changes. Please do not come to the hospital unless you are the identified support person for a patient admitted to the hospital. We also advise everyone to be diligent in washing their hands and remind visitors that appropriate use of a face mask is mandatory. We continue to encourage family and friends of patients to use other forms of support via phone calls or video chats.”