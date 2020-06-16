County board passes budget including school cuts

Dr. Myra Cox, superintendent of Elkin City Schools, opens the public hearing on the annual budget with the Surry County Board of Commissioners Monday evening. Jeff Linville | The News

DOBSON — The Surry County Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 Monday night to approve a revised version of the 2020-21 annual budget.

The superintendents of all three school districts appeared before the commissioners to speak about how things have changed in education this year and the expenses that went along with it.

After discussion by board members, the commissioners stuck with a plan to cut the per-pupil funding from $1,210 per child to $1,190 — as well as other cuts that got the next budget more than one and a half million dollars under the current one.

