Student-athlete earns academic honor

DEMOREST, GA — Matthew Wilhelm of Yadkinville is among 169 Piedmont College student-athletes named to the USA South Athletic Conference 2019-20 Academic All-Conference Team.

A record total of 1,702 student-athletes earned recognition from the conference while eight schools placed 100 or more athletes on the list. To be eligible, a student-athlete must have earned a 3.30 GPA in each of the two semesters of a given year.

Huntingdon College led all schools with 184 honorees while Piedmont placed second with 169.

Piedmont has continued its impressive streak of not finishing outside the top three in Academic All-Conference honorees since joining the league in 2012-13.

Any student-athlete participating at any USA South institution is eligible, so the participant does not have to compete in a conference sponsored sport. Additionally, any student-athlete earning a 3.90 GPA or above earned the All-Academic honor “With Distinction.”