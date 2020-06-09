Local Students Named to Mars Hill University Dean’s List for Spring 2020

MARS HILL — Mars Hill University recognizes 382 students named on the Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at the end of the spring 2020 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 on a minimum of 12 semester hours, and carry no grade below a C.

Among them are:

Ivan Marcus Orta of Traphill

Alexis Janece Rae Pardue of Thurmond

Seth Lewis Adams of Ronda

Lauren Marie Nichols of Purlear

Shawntae N Carlton of Moravian Falls

Darby A Pereira of Millers Creek

Tailynn N Pardue of Arlington

Katelyn Elizabeth Southard of Elkin

Sydney Paige Matthews of Branon

