Protest disrupted by gun-wielding motorist

A large crowd gathers to peacefully protest on Saturday. Bill Colvard | Elkin Tribune An Elkin Police officer cuffs a motorist who was charged with assault and gun charges on Saturday. Bill Colvard | Elkin Tribune An Elkin Police officer leads a man charged with assault and gun charges to a police cruiser on Saturday. Bill Colvard | Elkin Tribune Protest organizer West Caudle, right, is confronted by a man with a gun in Elkin on Saturday. Photo: Robert Luffman

A motorist in a vehicle with Alaska plates was arrested during an otherwise peaceful protest in Elkin on Saturday.

A large crowd of protesters gathered at the corner of Market and Bridge Street, starting in the vacant lot diagonally across the street from the Elkin Farmers Market, beginning about 10 a.m.

The protest soon spread to all four corners of the intersection, and at around 11 a.m. a portion of the protesters began to march through Elkin’s downtown, down East Market Street to East Main Street, and turning west on Main Street.

Elkin Police Department was directing traffic at the intersection of Main and Bridge to allow the protesters to pass when the motorist pulled out of the backed-up southbound traffic on Bridge Street, went into the northbound lane and proceeded through the intersection filled with pedestrians, according to Elkin Police Chief Monroe Wagoner.

“Then he jumped out of the car with a gun,” said Wagoner.

Protest organizer West Caudle was struck by the car’s mirror as it went trough the intersection, according to several people at the scene.

Chief Wagoner said that the man was being arrested for assault and on gun charges. More information will be forthcoming, said Wagoner.

“Please remain peaceful. Let’s finish what we came here to do,” said Caudle to the crowd. “Dry your tears. Clean your mind of anger. We have just witnessed the problems we have in this world.”

The arrested man was placed in an Elkin Police vehicle and driven away.

The crowd chanted support for the Elkin Police Department, Caudle thanked the Elkin cops, Elkin Fire Department and Surry Sheriff’s Department.

The protest continued.

Further details will be published on elkintribune.com as they become available.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-258-4035.