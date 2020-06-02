Jonesville Police reports

Jonesville Police Department made the following arrests between Monday, April 27, and Monday, May 25.

April 27

• Danielle Riley Luczak (22-year-old white female) was arrested on April 27, and charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, open container, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and maintaining a drug vehicle/dwelling.

April 28

• Charles Edward Carter was charged with no operator’s license.

May 1

• Jonathan Wayne Brown was charged with driving while license revoked.

May 3

• Christopher Dean Blevins was charged with driving while license revoked, displaying an expired registration plate, displaying fictitious plate, and no insurance.

• Melissa Kathryn Manley was charged with driving while license revoked.

• Pedro Angel Hernandez was charged with no operator license.

• James Keith Henderson was charged with driving while license revoked.

• Ashley Mariah Providenti was charged with no operator’s license.

May 4

• Dale Steven Wright (36-year-old white male) was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Caleb Christopher Shannon was arrested and charged with obtaining property by false pretense and possession of more than five counterfeit instruments.

May 5

• James Brandon Stevenson, was charged with expired registration.

May 6

• Steven Eugene Lash was charged with no operator’s license.

• Elaine Gail Hayes was charged with no operator’s license and giving fictitious information to an officer.

May 8

• Angela Renae Whitt (43-year-old white female) was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

• April Hollis Wood (48-year-old white female) was arrested and charged with resist, obstruct delay, and driving while license revoked.

May 9

• Tyler Cole Johnson was charged with expired registration.

May 11

• Damonne Cainon Valentine, (21-year-old black male) was arrested and charged with assault on a female.

• Ricky Dale Anderson (65-year-old white male) was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

May 12

• John Dustin Spicer was charged with driving while license revoked.

• Curry Lee Young was charged with driving while license revoked.

• Zachary Eugene Rhoades was charged with fictitious plate, expired inspection and no insurance.

May 16

• Brandon Lee Caudill was charged with no registration plate and failing to register vehicle.

• Salinda Brooke Bonds was charged with no insurance.

• Samantha Michelle Sprinkle was charged was charged with driving while license revoked and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.

• Patrick Wayne Humphrey was charged with failure to appear.

• Michael Winfield Wooten was charged with driving while license revoked.

• Cody Dale Hinson was charged with driving while license revoked.

• James Robert Whanger was charged with driving while license revoked.

May 17

• Luis Santos Aguilarduran was charged with driving while license revoked.

May 18

•Christian Lee Childress was charged with driving while license revoked.

May 20

• Joel Damon Groce was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.

• Timothy Dale Holcomb was charged with fictitious registration plates and driving while license revoked.

• Uriah Elihu McCann was charged with driving while license revoked.

May 21

• Kitt Elise Douglas (55-year-old black female) was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and open container.

• Jeffrey Eugene Edwards was charged with driving while license revoked.

• Michelle Dianne Crouse was charged with driving while license revoked.

May 22

• Tiffany Lynn Barus (31-year-old white female) was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled substance (Oxycontin), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked.

May 23

• Gretta Alise Prevette (34-year-old white female) was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (hypodermic needles, a blue crystal-like substance and a surgical tourniquet).

May 24

• Hailey Samantha Shumate was charged with expired registration and no insurance.

May 25

• Joel Thomas Ford was charged with driving while license revoked.

• Christian Douglas Pack was charged with fictitious registration plates.

• Adam Gray Cox was charged with driving while license revoked.

• Matthew Thomas Hoots was charged with no insurance.