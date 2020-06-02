Bates to lead YV United Fund

Warren Bates of Sodexo/HCMH Food Services will be leading the Yadkin Valley United Fund as its President for the operating year beginning June 1.

He will be assisted by Past President Natalie Eidson (G&B Energy), President Elect Tom Flippin (Law Office of Tom Flippin), Vice President Myra Cox (Elkin City Schools), and Treasurer Frankie Pardue (FNB).

“I am looking forward to the challenge and with the support of David Steelman, our YVUF Board and the community we will get there,” said Bates.

The 2020-21 board will have one new member, Coad Westra, (PVH) who will be replacing Nathan Lewis (PVH) who has served two terms. The other returning board members are Bill Johnson (Surrey Bank), Matthew Schrum (Evergreen Estate Law), John Wiles (Integramed), Karen Defreitas (Slighty Askew), Anita Darnell (Quality Inn), Phyllis Harris (Harris Leather), Susan Stewart (Parkwood Eye Center), Kim Carter (Frontier Natural Gas), Cathy Walker (Retired Social Services), Jordan Mosley (HCMH), Wendy Wood (Surry-Yadkin Electric), and Dennis Lazar (Elkin Vine Line).

David Steelman will serve as the Executive Director for the sixth year. The Yadkin Valley United Fund serves the communities of Elkin, Jonesville, Mountain Park, Ronda, State Road, Thurmond, and Traphill by providing grants to over 20 non-profits which provide medical, financial, and human needs assistance to the people of the Yadkin Valley. The YVUF also provides three scholarships, one each to a senior at East Wilkes, Elkin, and Starmount high schools who are involved in community service.

Total grants already approved for 2021 distribution are in excess of $145,000. The 2021 campaign will kick off in August. Specific events and promotions will be announced at a later date. The goal for the 2021 campaign is $185,000. Additional information or online donations may be found on the YVUF website: Yadkinvalleyunited fund.org or by mail to YVUF, PO Box 593, Elkin, NC 28621. If you choose you may designate your donation to one of our approved non-profits. Out of town payroll deduction may be used but be sure to designate the YVUF. If you are interested in doing payroll deduction, a onetime event, or need a speaker please contact David Steelman at 336.469.2860 or email: Yadkinvalleyunitedfund@gmail.com.