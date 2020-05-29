Surry County Unite to Fight!Additional Mass Testing for COVID-19

Surry County Health and Nutrition Center, in partnership with Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital of Elkin (HCMH) and Northern Regional Hospital (NRH) of Mount Airy, is offering a third round of mass testing on Monday, June 1, 2020.

In providing additional mass testing, Surry County hopes to obtain a clearer picture of the COVID-19 status within our communities, accordin to a statement from Surry Health and Nutrition.

Testing will take place at the same three Surry County locations on Monday, June 1, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Tests are available on a first come, first serve basis. Test seekers may receive a COVID-19 test with or without symptoms. Through state funding, Surry County residents who are under or uninsured may be tested at no cost to them; there are a limited number of these free tests.

Both Northern Regional and Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospitals have their own supplies of test kits for those who are insured. For those patients with insurance, please bring a current insurance card, photo identification, and a valid phone number. It is anticipated that most results will be available for those tested by Friday, June 5. It is imperative for those tested to understand that they must self-isolate in their homes until they receive their test results.

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital will host two drive-thru testing sites, one at their main campus in Elkin and a second at Hugh Chatham Express Care in Dobson. To enter the testing site on the hospital campus in Elkin, please enter through the southern entrance of Parkwood Drive directly across from Pruitt Health. The Dobson testing site will be in the parking lot where the Hugh Chatham Express Care is located, on 911 East Atkins Street. Patients visiting either of these locations should follow directional signage for entrance. Additional information will be available on the HCMH Facebook page.

Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy will host their drive-thru testing in the NRH parking lot located at the corner of S. South and Haymore Streets. Patients should follow directional signage and enter from Haymore Street. For more details visit choosenorthern.org/coronavirus.

If you have further questions about this event, please contact Surry County Health and Nutrition Center at (336) 401-8400. For more general information about COVID-19, please dial 2-1-1 (or 888-892-1162), and to stay up to date on COVID-19 in North Carolina, visit ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus or text COVIDNC to 898211.