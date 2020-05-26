Surry County sees second virus death

Surry County Health and Nutrition Center is reporting the second COVID-19 associated death in Surry County, as local cases continue a steep climb.

“The individual died on May 25…from complications associated with the virus,” read a statement from the health and nutrition center. “The patient was in their early nineties. To protect the families’ privacy, no further information about this patient will be released.”

“We are saddened to report that we have received confirmation of a second death of a Surry County resident due to COVID-19,” said Samantha Ange, Surry County Health director. “Our hearts are heavy, and we will certainly remember the family in our thoughts.”

The death comes 25 days after the county’s first COVID-19 death, which occurred on May 1. On that day the total case count stood at 17. As of Monday, Surry County’s case count was 168, even as local businesses and organizations are starting to reopen.

Surry is not the only area county experiencing sharp increases. Wilkes County, where an outbreak at a Tyson meat processing plant resulted in the plant being temporarily shut down, is now at 478 with 3 deaths; Yadkin County is at 146 with one death; Stokes County has 57 cases with no deaths; Alleghany County has 13 cases with no deaths; and Forsyth County has recorded 977 cases and 9 deaths.

Across the line in Virginia, localities bordering Surry include Carroll County, with 84 cases and one death; the city of Galax with 104 cases; Grayson County with 31 cases and Patrick County with 14 cases.

“Surry County Health and Nutrition Center would like to remind everyone that there is widespread community transmission of COVID-19,” the agency said Tuesday.

Agency officials said it is important to remember the 3 Ws: Wear, Wait, Wash.

• Wear a cloth face covering when in public.

• Wait at least 6 feet from others. Avoid crowded settings.

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.

To stay up to date on COVID-19 in North Carolina, visit ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus or text COVIDNC to 898211. Call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162 for general questions or for help finding human services resources in the community.