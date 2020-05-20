We LOVE you, MaMaw!

Pruitt residents await their friends and families to arrive. Pruitt residents get outside to visit. A Pruitt resident is pushed outside by Emily Lyon where she will have her first visit since March 13. Pruitt residents and staff painted their own stained-glass window. Visitors do a drive-by parade. Classic cars made an appearance. It’s a visit. It’s a parade. Family members of Pruitt Health residents did drive-by visits last week.

Residents of Pruitt Health in Elkin got outside to get a little sun last week, along with the first visits from their families in two months.

“It’s been since March 23,” said activities director Emily Lyon. “That’s when they locked the doors.”

“You mean I get to sit in the sun,” a resident squealed with glee as her wheelchair was pushed into a sun-dappled spot on the sidewalk.

Lyon said that on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, groups of residents came outside and carloads of family and friends drove by and waved and blew kisses and screamed out messages. The visitors stayed in their cars, and staff members passed out o residents the gifts they’d been brought: placards with notes painted in glitter, along with flowers, balloons and treats. Families in return were given photos of their loved ones.

Babies and dogs came along to the general delight of all present. One resident got so excited when she saw the family dog, a staffer yelled out to her family, “She loves y’all, but she wants a dog.”

“I’d go home with them if they’d let me,” said another resident.

After several of the cars made multiple rounds of greeting, the bright summer sun began to wilt some of the residents, and staff shielded them with umbrellas.

“That was touching, but it was kind of sad, too,” said Lyon. “I cried.”

