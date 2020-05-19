Work begins on new Jonesville library

Volunteers with the Friends of the Jonesville Public Library begin work renovating the library’s new location on N. Swaim St. Work begins to renovate a former doctor’s office to become the new location of the Jonesville Public Library.

JONESVILLE — Patrons of the Jonesville Public Library will have a new location to visit this fall. The new library will be located at 112 N. Swaim Street.

The lease on the current library location on Winston Road will be up at the end of October and will not be renewed. Friends of the Jonesville Library chairperson Mendy Peles said their new location, former office of Dr. Chris Groner, was up for auction and Friends members attended the auction and won the bid. Work began to renovate the space on April 30.

Jonesville Town Clerk Wendy Thompson said the Friends of the Jonesville Public Library were “full speed ahead” with multiple fundraising events planned before the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined social events.

“We call it FUN-RAISING as it has a two-fold purpose, to raise money for the building and operation of the Jonesville Public Library and offer family-friendly events bringing together the community,” said Thompson. “During the events last year participants came not only from Jonesville but throughout Yadkin, Surry, Davie and Wilkes County. The Friends Group have partnered with other organizations volunteering where needed at events and helping with small projects. Bringing together the community by providing a permanent home for the patrons to visit, enjoy and learn is a purpose each volunteer holds near and dear to their hearts.”

Peles gave a brief presentation during the May meeting of the town council discussing plans for the new library location and showing pictures of work that has already been done to prepare the property inside and out.

“We’ve had several Friends members come out and do anything from landscaping to tearing down walls, pulling up carpet, doing inside work, just making the building ready for the library,” Peles said. “We are excited about it.”

Peles said the building is smaller than the current library location but there is the possibility for a future expansion.

Town Council Member Tracy Wall praised the work of the Friends group.

“I think y’all have done a great job. I’m really excited about it too,” said Wall.

Peles called it a perfect location as it is nearby to the school and children will be able to walk for field trips to the library as they once did at the old library location.

Volunteers who have been working on the space include Thompson, and Peles as well as Jim Peles, Koketta Brown, Heather Macy, Keith Macy, Blane Macy, Caroline Macy, Harold Cook, Wayne Webb, George Brown and Mercy Helms.

The Friends Group is always looking for like minded individuals and companies willing to join as a member, said Thompson.

“Our membership dues are $5 collected annually. Everyone is welcome to join and we have a need for new members. There is so much one can do to help and not just with money. Volunteers are needed year round to assist library staff during programs, planting and maintenance of flowers and mowing, seek out donations (supplies and money), cleaning and so much more. There is something for everyone to do,” Thompson said.

For more on the progress of the new Jonesville Public Library visit the Jonesville Public Library Facebook page, the Friends of the Library website at www.friendsofthejonesvillelibrary.com or email at FriendsofJonesvilleLibrary@gmail.com.

