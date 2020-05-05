Requests up for Yadkin Valley Strong aid

Yadkin Valley Strong received more applications for assistance last week than the organization has received in a single week since beginning its mission to bring aid to Yadkin Valley residents and workers adversely affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ten requests were funded a combined total of $1,650, bringing the total number of families assisted up to 37.

Funds have also been distributed twice to seven local schools feeding programs as well as to Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministry (Tri-C) and Mercy and Truth Ministries. A total of $$19,263 has been dispersed so far.

The initiative has raised $58,075 from approximately 100 donors, comprised of individuals, businesses, civic clubs and churches.

David Steelman announced that Michael Reves was “Donor of the Week” at a Thursday meeting to review applications for funding.

Tri-C executive director Gilda Pruitt said that Tri-C had only been being open on Wednesdays, but was going back to regular hours this week, 1-4 p.m. on Monday and 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Clients will not come into the building, but volunteers will bring out pre-packed boxes of food to cars during those hours.

“I could see us being open five days a week if we had the volunteers,” said Pruitt. “The need is that strong.”

Steelman announced that photographer Jennifer Kleinheksel of Jennifer K Photography in Elkin is doing three days of senior photos to benefit Yadkin Valley Strong. Fifteen minute sessions are $75 and all proceeds go to Yadkin Valley Strong. Cap and gown photos are May 9, sports photos are May 11, and prom photos are May 13. Sessions may be scheduled at jenniferkphotography.com

“Jennifer has been wanting to help out Yadkin Valley Strong,” said Steelman, “and this is a great way to do it. Not only will the money raised benefit the community, it will help give back seniors some of what COVID-19 took away.”

Individuals and families with adult family income of less than $60,000 annually who have lost a job due to COVID-19 (or self-employed individuals who have lost income) and live in the service area of Elkin, Jonesville, State Road, Ronda, Thurmond, Traphill and Mountain Park may apply. Applications and instructions are available at YadkinValleyStrong.com

To receive food and/or supplies, please visit Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministries online at https://tric-ministry.com/ or Mercy and Truth Ministries at https://www.mercyandtruthministries.org/

Donations to Yadkin Valley Strong can be made three ways:

• Online at yadkinvalleystrong.com

• Checks may be mailed to Yadkin Valley United Fund (YVUF), Attn: Yadkin Valley Strong, PO Box 593, Elkin, NC 28621. (Please include “Yadkin Valley Strong” on the “for” line.)

• Drop off at Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce, 257 Standard Street, Elkin, NC 28621, Monday-Friday, between 10 .a.m and 2 p.m.

