Elkin Police reports

The Elkin Police Department has released the following reports:

• An incident of larceny and concealment of goods by scanning an item of lesser value and taking an item that was more expensive was investigated at Walmart, CC Camp Road, on April 3. Items involved were honey valued at $12.28, power charger for a car valued at $16.97, and a backpack valued at $26.88. Suspect in the case is Kaitlyn Ashtyn Sealey, a 27-year-old white female, of Jonesville. The case was cleared by arrest by another agency.

• An incident of second degree trespass due to being banned from property was investigated on April 6. Suspect in the investigation was Ann Marie Jones, a 26-year-old white female from Barnwell, SC, and Steven Ray Jones, a 33-year-old white male from Blackville, SC. The case was closed due to leads being exhausted.

• An investigation report dated April 7 cites an investigation of a stolen wallet. Other missing property included a social security card, bank card and $30 cash. The case was closed due to leads being exhausted.

• An incident of harassment was investigated on April 7. The case was closed due to leads being exhausted.

• Schedule II Drug/Narcotic violations of a recovered drug substance were investigated at Walgreens on April 7. The case was closed when leads were exhausted.

• Property damage (a keyed vehicle) was investigated at Walmart, CC Camp Road, on April 8.

https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Elkin-PDcrop-1.jpg