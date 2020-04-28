Facetime, window visits become the new normal

Rene Hartman peers through the window of Yadkin Nursing Center for a social distancing visit with her grandmother. - Mabel Cranfill is all smiles despite the unusual situation of visiting with her granddaughter through the window of her room at Yadkin Nursing Center in Yadkinville. -

YADKINVILLE — Strict social distancing measures in place due to COVID-19 have made it a challenge to connect with loved ones. People, howevaer, are finding ways to show they care, even for loved ones who are most at risk such as those in nursing care facilities.

Rene Hartman recently visited with her grandmother Mabel Cranfill in a way she never expected, through the window. Hartman said her grandmother is doing well and has been a resident at Yadkin Nursing Center for a little over a year. Though the center is making regular calls to patients’ families to let them know how they are, Hartman said she wanted to see her grandmother in person.

She was able to peek through the window of Cranfill’s room and interact with her a little despite the glass barrier. Cranfill was eating her lunch during the time of Hartman’s window visit.

“It made me feel good to see that she was doing good and eating,” said Hartman.

Hartman said her grandmother was cheerfully waving to her and sticking out her tongue, in good spirits despite the strange nature of the visit.

“You worry about them,” said Hartman, though she was grateful to know her grandmother was doing well.

Yadkin Nursing Center Administrator John Sexton said there are no cases of COVID-19 at the facility and they are doing all they can to follow strict social distancing measures inside the care home to protect both patients and staff. While social gatherings inside among residents have been eliminated for now, and families are not allowed to visit, the home is finding new ways for residents and families to connect.

Sexton said ambassador calls are being made a few times each week to the family members of residents. Facetime calls are also being made to family members. Family members may still drop off items or even meals for residents as well. Sexton said some families had even dropped off goody bags in appreciation of staff at the home as well.

While Sexton said some families have visited with loved ones through the window, he urged caution for those who choose to do so.

“We don’t want to alarm any residents,” Sexton said.

He advised that family members call ahead if they wanted to visit through a window so that the resident could be brought to a common area window for the visit to avoid any confusion. Families should also take into consideration if their loved one could be caused stress or confusion by such a visit.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Rene Hartman peers through the window of Yadkin Nursing Center for a social distancing visit with her grandmother. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_IMG_2914.jpeg Rene Hartman peers through the window of Yadkin Nursing Center for a social distancing visit with her grandmother. Mabel Cranfill is all smiles despite the unusual situation of visiting with her granddaughter through the window of her room at Yadkin Nursing Center in Yadkinville. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_IMG_5857.jpg Mabel Cranfill is all smiles despite the unusual situation of visiting with her granddaughter through the window of her room at Yadkin Nursing Center in Yadkinville.