Elkin High School Grad promoted to Captain of High Point Police Dept

Elkin High School 1995 graduate Chris O’Toole, son of Vernon and Shelby O’Toole of Elkin, was recently named Captain at High Point Police Dept.

O’Toole, a 15-year veteran of the HPPD, having served since July 2004, has served as a Patrol Officer, Street Crimes Officer, Vice/Narcotics Officer and a Patrol Lieutenant, in addition to currently serving as a Tactical Team Leader and a Protective Tactics Instructor.

O’Toole’s oldest brother Patrick, Elkin HS class of 1990 is also a Captain at HPPD and his middle brother Timothy, EHS class of 1993, is a Battalion SWEF at Jacksonville Fire Department, Jacksonville NC.

O’Toole graduated from the Virginia Military Institute with a Bachelor of Arts in History, Park University with a Master’s in Communication and Leadership, and Liberty University with a Master’s in Christian Studies. He is currently in his second year at the US Army War College seeking a Master’s in Strategic Studies. He is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army Reserves assigned to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

With this promotion, Captain O’Toole will be assigned to Adam Team as Patrol Commander. He and his wife Jill have two children; daughter Ella and son Isaac.

