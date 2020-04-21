Yadkin Valley Strong expands coverage

Courtesy photo Carol McDowell, left, presents cloth masks to David Steelman, left, at Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce. The masks, made by McDowell and other members of Foothills Quilters are available at the chamber’s office at the Heritage Center for a donation to Yadkin Valley Strong. -

Yadkin Valley Strong gave a second round of funding to local food pantries and school lunch programs this week, as well as seeing an uptick in families seeking assistance. They have also expanded the qualifications for assistance.

The Yadkin Valley Strong committee was organized to provide a local response for job and income loss due to COVID-19.

Since beginning several weeks ago with $25,000 in emergency funds from the Yadkin Valley United Fund, the committee has raised a total of $45,490.

Mercy and Truth Ministries, Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministry (Tri-C), Elkin Elementary, Jonesville Elementary, Mountain Park Elementary, Traphill Elementary, Ronda-Clingman Elementary, C.B. Eller Elementary and Bridges Academy were initially awarded $6,750 and this week received a second $6,750 round of combined funding.

Individual applications received in the past week more than doubled the number of applications received in the first two weeks of funding combined. Nine new applications brought the total to 16, with $1,650 awarded to the nine families.

“That is not a lot of requests considering the number of people who are hurting,” said David Steelman, interim president of Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce and executive director of Yadkin Valley United Fund.

Steelman suggested that since the initiative is intended to help individual people and businesses in the Yadkin Valley service area, the criteria for qualification be expanded from living in Elkin, Jonesville, State Road, Ronda, Thurmond, Traphill or Mountain Park, to people who reside or have worked in that area, since there are a lot of people who live outside the service area but have lost jobs in it.

The committee agreed and changed the rules to read, “You MUST reside or have worked for a business located in one of the following areas [Elkin, Jonesville, Traphill, State Road, Thurmond, Mountain Park, Ronda]to qualify for assistance.

Individuals or families who meet that standard and had a combined adult household income of less than $60,000 may apply at YadkinValleyStrong.com and receive cash assistance from $100 for an individual up to $250 for a couple with two or more children.

Members of Foothills Quilters have assisted in the fundraising for Yadkin Valley Strong by sewing non-medical grade masks for distribution at the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce’s office at the Heritage Center on Standard Street in Elkin. The masks are available in return for a donation to Yadkin Valley Strong.

“Our members are busy making masks,” said Carol McDowell, who has made between 350 and 400 herself. “We have distributed them from Sparta to Hamptonville.”

For assistance

Individuals and families with adult family income of less than $60,000 annually who have lost a job due to COVID-19 (or self-employed individuals who have lost income) and live in the service area of Elkin, Jonesville, State Road, Ronda, Thurmond, Traphill and Mountain Park may apply. Applications and instructions are available at YadkinValleyStrong.com

To receive food and/or supplies, please visit Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministries online at https://tric-ministry.com/ or Mercy and Truth Ministries at https://www.mercyandtruthministries.org/

To donate

Donations to Yadkin Valley Strong can be made three ways:

• Online at yadkinvalleystrong.com

• Checks may be mailed to Yadkin Valley United Fund (YVUF), Attn: Yadkin Valley Strong, PO Box 593, Elkin, NC 28621. (Please include “Yadkin Valley Strong” on the “for” line.)

• Drop off at Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce, 257 Standard Street, Elkin, NC 28621, Monday-Friday, between 10 .a.m and 2 p.m.

