Jonesville Police reports

Jonesville Police Department made the following arrests during the week of Monday, March 30, and Sunday, April 6.

• Jackie Ray Cearley, a 55-year-old white male, was arrested on March 31 and charged with Assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, Possession of firearm by a felon (Lorcin 9MM with a nylon holster), Possession of a firearm violation of protection order, Resist/Obstruct/Delay, Possession of up to 1/2 ounce of marijuana (2.9 grams), and possession of marijuana paraphernalia (digital scales).

• Clyde Russell Shipes, a 32-year-old white male, was arrested on March 31 and charged with Assault on a female and Second degree trespassing.

• Christopher Dean Blevins, a 32-year-old white male, was arrested on April 1 and charged with allowing a dog to run at large.

• Joshua Anthony Allen, a 33-year-old black male, was arrested on April 2 and charged with Driving while license revoked.

• Lauran Elizabeth Combs, a 26-year-old white female, was arrested on April 3 and charged with Simple possession of a Schedule III substance, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Maintaining a controlled substance vehicle/dwelling, place, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule IV controlled substance, and Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule II controlled substance.

• Bradley Gray Pilcher, a 35-year-old white male, was arrested on April 3 and charged with Failing to work after paid, Injury to personal property, Misdemeanor larceny and Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• Jeffery Dewayne Cheek, a 42-year-old white male, was arrested on April 5 and charged with Second degree trespass and Drunk and disruptive.

• Joshua Nathaniel Huffman, a 31-year-old white male, was arrested on April 6 and charged with Assault on a female.

Two other incidents during the week of March 30 – April 6 have not resulted in arrests as of press time.

• An incident report from March 30 details an alleged breaking and entering. Property involved includes: a Sony Playstation valued at $250, a Sony Playstation 3 valued at $100, two flat screen televisions valued at $150, a sterling silver bracelet valued at $50, a silver necklace valued at $100, and 20 Playstation 4 video games valued at $300 total. The case is still active.

• An April 3 incident alleging an animal running free was closed by other means.

