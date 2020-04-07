Surry has third coronavirus case

A third case of the coronavirus has been reported in Surry County, according to state health officials.

The county’s second case of COVID-19 had been confirmed last Sunday night, and the third came to light on Saturday in a breakdown from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

No circumstances surrounding that particular individual were available Saturday from local sources.

When the second case was confirmed last Sunday, a county health department spokeswoman had pointed out that it was becoming increasingly difficult to pinpoint how people are getting exposed to the coronavirus, given that community transmission was occurring across the state.

Community spread refers to incidents of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown.

The procedure accompanying someone being diagnosed with the disease typically includes determining whether that person has traveled to any areas with ongoing community spread of COVID-19 or if he or she has had close contact with someone afflicted.

Based on a statewide update at 11 a.m. Saturday, North Carolina had 2,402 cases of the coronavirus, up 309 people from Friday morning’s count. The state had 24 deaths from the disease as of Saturday, with 271 people listed as hospitalized.

At last report, confirmed cases of COVID-19 had occurred in 88 of the state’s 100 counties. Those cases reflect tests of suspected victims which came back positive.

Among neighboring North Carolina counties, Stokes had five confirmed cases Saturday — compared to three reported on Thursday.

Yadkin County had six cases and Wilkes four (including one death), with two reported for Alleghany County and 82 in Forsyth, where one death also has occurred.

Information on the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center Facebook page is reminding the public to continue to practice safety precautions issued from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

• Wash hands for at least 20 seconds;

• Clean and then disinfect frequently used surfaces;

• Stay home if sick;

• Avoid touching one’s face.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

