A new organization, Yadkin Valley Strong, aims to immediately aid and assist local families who have lost jobs and income due to COVID-19. The Yadkin Valley United Fund has committed $25,000 in emergency funds as seed money to the initiative.

Leaders of Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce, Explore Elkin, Yadkin Valley United Fund, Elkin City Schools, Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministries (Tri-C), and Mercy and Truth Ministries, have teamed up to launch the initiative.

Funds from Yadkin Valley Strong will be distributed to seven local elementary schools (15%), Tri-C (7%), Mercy and Truth Ministries (3%), and individuals and families (75%).

Individuals and families will qualify to receive funds from Yadkin Valley Strong if they are completely or partially unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are self-employed and have had their income substantially diminished by the pandemic, live and work in the Yadkin Valley, (defined as Elkin, Jonesville, State Road, Ronda, Thurmond, Traphill and Mountain Park), and have adult income in the family of less than $60,000.

Individuals who meet these qualifications will receive $100; couples will receive $150; and each additional child (up to two) entitles a family to another $50 each for a maximum total of $25o.

Initial plans were for larger amounts, but with the number of people who qualify expected to continue to grow, the Yadkin Valley Strong committee scaled back so as to help as many people as possible.

“You can eat for a couple of weeks on $100,” said Explore Elkin’s Jeff Eidson. “You won’t eat good, but you can eat.”

A decision will be made going forward if families can re-apply in future months, determined by the demand for funds and the funds available.

At a planning meeting on Friday, it was still unclear what assistance would be available from the government and when it would get into the hands of local folks who need it. Yadkin Valley Strong is accepting applications for assistance, and funds will be released almost immediately.

Area schools are already facing shortages of food to supply meals to children who are out of school, according to Dr. Myra Cox, superintendent of Elkin City Schools, who is representing the school sector for Yadkin Valley Strong. Schools that will receive assistance are : Elkin Elementary, Jonesville Elementary, Mountain Park Elementary, Traphill Elementary, Ronda-Clingman Elementary, C.B. Eller Elementary and Bridges Academy.

“We at Tri-C feel very excited about the opportunity to partner with Yadkin Valley Strong,” said Tri-C President, Warren Bates. “In these extraordinary times we need to be flexible and seek out different ways to provide our services to the community – partnering with this group is a great way to do that.”

“We have to help people who’ve lost a job,” said David Steelman, Yadkin Valley United Fund executive director, and Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce interim president. “We’re going to help. And we’re going to help organizations with food distribution, Tri-C, Mercy and Truth and seven elementary schools.”

Steelman called on the United Fund’s board to release the emergency funds to jump-start the initiative and individuals and businesses are now being called upon to step up and assist the people in the community who are suffering economically from the pandemic.

Steelman said that he had begun receiving pledges from individuals and businesses on the morning of Yadkin Valley Strong’s second meeting. “The phone is ringing,” he said, “and we’re not even up and running yet.”

Donations to Yadkin Valley Strong can be made three ways:

• Online at yadkinvalleystrong.com

• Checks may be mailed to Yadkin Valley United Fund (YVUF), Attn: Yadkin Valley Strong, PO Box 593, Elkin, NC 28621. (Please include “Yadkin Valley Strong” on the “for” line.)

• Drop off at Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce, 257 Standard Street, Elkin, NC 28621, Monday-Friday, between 10 .a.m and 2 p.m.

Applications for benefits are available at yadkinvalleystrong.com.

To receive food and/or supplies, please visit Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministries online at https://tric-ministry.com/

or Mercy and Truth Ministries at https://www.mercyandtruthministries.org/

