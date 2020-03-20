Elkin City Schools Board of Ed meeting to be broadcast digitally

The Elkin City Schools Board of Education meeting scheduled for Monday, March 23, at the district’s Central Office will now be broadcast electronically via Google Meets at the same time.

The link necessary to access the meeting will be posted on the Elkin City School’s website Monday.

Go to https://www.elkincityschools.org on Monday for information to access the meeting.

Only action items which require board approval will be on the meeting’s agenda. The Board Spotlight and Good News items which recognize students, faculty and staff have been postponed as students won’t be able to be present for recognition.