HCMH has a plan

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital is prepared to handle whatever coronavirus, or COVID-19 brings to them, according to upper-level staff at the hospital.

“We are alays in a state of preparation,” said Chief Nursing Officer and Vice-President for Market and Growth Development Mary Blackburn. “We train for this and are oriented around it. We’ve looked at supplies and brought in additional PPE (Personal Protective Equipment). We have adequate equipment.”

Blackburn added that the hospital has good Intensive Care Unit (ICU) staff and space, and that the emergencency room could be converted into additional negative-pressure isolation space, if necessary.

“We feel like we have good disaster preparedness,” she said.

Chief of Staff Dr. Jonathan Snyder said that the COVID-19 virus is a lower respiratory virus, with different symptoms from seasonal allergies or upper respiratory infections.

“It’s typically a dry cough,” he said. “Not the same as sinus-type infections. It usually begins with a sore throat and after four to five days, progresses to a dry cough and shortness of breath.”

Snyder said that it is not known how long after exposure symptoms develop nor how long after exposure one becomes contagious.

Emily Parks, Clinical Quality Administrator and Infection Preventionist, said COVID-19 also comes with a fever of more than 100-degrees, an important factor in screening.

“If you feel you may have been exposed, call your doctor or healthcare facility prior to going to your doctor,” said Blackburn. Then after you’ve alerted your healthcare professional, do as they suggest. If you’re told to come in, mask yourself to prevent any potential spread.

“Wearing a mask for healthy people won’t help,” said Blackburn.

Treatment for COVID-19 is supportive care, said Snyder. “Eighty percent of patients can stay home. The other 20% will need some hospital care. A very small percentage will need ICU or ventilator support. There is no vaccine and no medication specific to COVID-19.”

“Like a cold, we treat the symptoms,” said Blackburn.

On Thursday, March 12, Blackburn said the hospital’s testing procedure was to take a sample from a patient who met the established criteria for coronavirus. The sample would then be sent to Lab Corp or Quest to be tested.

“It’s a medical test based on provider evaluation,” said Snyder. “We have a direct 24/7 hotline to walk us through the algorhythm to see if a test is warranted or not. Travel history to high-rish areas, potential exposure, and symptoms, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath are all considered. It’s a rapidly changing environment. Our ability to test increases by the day. The CDC was the only one to test before changes last week.”

Blackburn declined to state if any patient at Hugh Chatham had met the criteria and been tested, citing privacy laws.

Preventative steps

“Wash your hands with water and soap for 20 seconds,” said Park. “Ninety-percent alcohol instead of hand sanitizer does work. And don’t buy all the masks. We need those.”

Park added that the most important thing to do is to be attuned to the most current information from reputable sources, like the Center for Disease Control and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

“Don’t panic. Panic causes mistakes. The United States has good healthcare infrastructure. Stay home if you’re sick.”

“Staying away from places with a high concentration of cases is important,” said Snyder.

“Use your best judgment,” said Park. “In a rapidly changing environment, that’s the best thing you can do. Things are changing rapidly. Not daily, but hourly.”

Visitor Restrictions

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital is expanding visitor restrictions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Broadening existing measures that have limited visitors due to the prevalence of flu, this new step is to further protect patients and their loved ones, along with employees, volunteers and medical staff.

Effective Thursday, March 12, only immediate family members aged 13 and older are permitted to visit patients at the hospital, according to a media release from the hospital. Further, immediate family members with flu-like symptoms such as fever and new or worsening cough, or shortness of breath, are not permitted to visit patients in the hospital. Nursing staff and the attending physician will work with patients who have special circumstances or unique visitor needs, on an individual basis.

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital will take additional steps to help control the spread of respiratory illnesses, such as COVID-19, as needed.

“We recognize that interacting with friends and family can be helpful to the healing process and strongly encourage other means to engage with loved ones, such as phone calls and video chats,” stated the release. “As a reminder, everyone can do their part to help prevent the spread of illness by frequently washing hands, with soap and water for at least twenty seconds, and avoiding hand to face contact.”

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-258-4035.

