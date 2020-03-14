Elkin City Schools extends spring break, will provide free lunches to children 1 to 18

Elkin City Schools has announced the extension of spring break through the week of March 16-20. While the schools are closed, students and Elkin-area children between the ages of one and 18 will be provided free lunch.

Elkin City Schools (ECS) has been closely monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19) for the past week, stated a media release from the school system.

This is an unprecedented worldwide event that none of us have faced before. Therefore, we have been reviewing the guidance of local, state, and national health authorities provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), North Carolina Health and Human Services (NCHHS), and the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center. Due to the fact that we have been on spring break this week with many of our families traveling outside the state, and, possibly, outside of the country ‒ and out of an abundance of caution ‒ we will extend spring break for the Elkin City Schools from March 16, 2020 – March 20, 2020, and re-evaluate decisions based on the status of COVID-19 next week. Please note, the only exception is students who are taking college courses, either online or face-to-face. Those students should follow the college’s attendance guidelines for next week.”

The school system stated plans for the week of March 16- March 20 include the following:

• Monday, March 16, Elkin City Schools will be closed for students and 10-month staff.

• Tuesday, March 17 – Friday, March 20, Elkin City Schools will be closed for students and will be required workdays for teachers and staff.

During the required workdays and with district-level guidance, principals and teachers will work to prepare for a potentially prolonged period of distance learning (alternate instruction, online instruction, etc.) and/or the return of students to a normal schedule.

Free lunch provided

Beginning Monday, March 16, and lasting through Friday, March 20, free lunch will be offered to students and any child in the Elkin area.

The school system will feed students ages one to 18 years old at Elkin Elementary School from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the front drive at the cafeteria entrance. Meals will be provided as a drive-through service to families who wish to pick up lunches for their children.

Parents may pull up to the designated area and an employee will provide the number of meals needed. Parents are asked to stay in their cars.

Precautions

Since North Carolina has confirmed cases of Coronavirus, the school system has been and will continue to take the following steps in an effort to slow the spread of the virus and keep everyone safe and healthy.

• They will continue emphasizing hand-washing and good hygiene with students and encourage parents to stress these measures at home:

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when sick and do not return to school until you are fever-free without the aid of fever-reducing medication for at least 24 hours.

Cough or sneeze (covering the nose and mouth) into an elbow or use a tissue and place immediately in the trash. Do not cough into your hand.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• School buildings and buses have been and will continue to be cleaned and sanitized.

• All out-of-district and out-of-state field trips and travel are now postponed until April 14.

• Athletic competitions, practices, workouts, and skill development are now suspended at the high school and middle school levels from 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 13 through Monday, April 6.

• All extracurricular school activities and events are now canceled until April 14.

• Out-of-district professional development sessions for teachers are now canceled and will be scheduled virtually if possible.

Additionally, the release states the school system is following guidance provided by the CDC on travel:

Parents/guardians are asked to notify their school principal if a student or member of their family has been to a country listed on the CDC’s Level 3 Travel Health Notice list, has recently returned to the community, and has been instructed by the CDC to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Students who have traveled on a cruise ship are to limit their personal interactions with others for 14 days after returning to the United States and are asked to monitor their health. These students are asked to stay at home and practice social distancing. Please contact your school’s principal and teachers for assignments during this period.

Staff members are asked to notify their school principal if they or members of their family have been to a country listed on the CDC’s Level 3 Travel Health Notice list, have recently returned to the community, and have been instructed by the CDC to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Additionally, staff members who have traveled on a cruise ship are to limit their personal interactions with others for 14 days after returning to the United States and are asked to monitor their health and practice social distancing. Please contact your principal for modified work assignments during this period.

Please help to keep students and staff safe by staying informed, practicing good hygiene, and staying home or keeping children home if they have been running a fever or are exhibiting signs of illness.

