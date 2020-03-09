Courtesy photos Zander Ray Whitaker and veterans of the Mark Garner VFW Post 7794, Elkin. - Courtesy photos The Mark Garner VFW Post 7794, Elkin, recently honored seven-year-old Zander Ray Whitaker. -

The Mark Garner VFW Post 7794, Elkin, recently honored seven-year-old Zander Ray Whitaker.

Zander is battling a rare disease called Alagille Syndrome which affects only one in 70,000 children. Zander has a big love and heart for Veterans and has made it his mission is to save aluminum beverage can tabs to assist veterans in therapy.

Danny Royal, a veteran who became acquainted with Zander, and The Veterans of Foreign Wars gave Zander a military salute for his contribution.

Others who wish to assist veterans with therapy by saving tabs can bring them to the National Guard Armory on N. Bridge St. between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of any month,

