Central Middle Student Wins Surry County Schools’ 2020 Spelling Bee

DOBSON — The Surry County School System hosted the 2020 spelling bee on Feb. 17, 2020, at Surry Community College.

Tony Marion from Marion’s Jewelry pronounced the words in the championship bee. Marion is a former student of Surry County Schools and was the district Spelling Champion for two years. He also won the regional competition in Winston-Salem and advanced to the National Spelling Bee where he placed fourth in the nation. Marion has served as the pronouncer for this event for the past 19 years. While Marion held the championship bee in the A-Auditorium, grade-level bees were also held in other locations on the Surry Community College campus.

Jazmin Ruiz Vazquez from Central Middle School won the championship bee in the 13th round by spelling “deodorant” correctly. Jazmin will compete with approximately three dozen other student spellers from northwest North Carolina in the 80th Annual Winston-Salem Journal Regional Spelling Bee on March 15, 2020, at 1 pm at the Reynolds Place Theater, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts in Winston-Salem.

The following students placed in the championship and grade-level spelling bees.

Championship Bee winners were: 1st place – Jazmin Ruiz Vazquez from Central Middle; 2nd place – Gabriel Wheeler from Pilot Mountain Middle; 3rd place – Gary Gilley from Pilot Mountain Elementary; 4th place – Cayden Rose from Copeland Elementary.

4th Grade winners were: 1st place – Katie Lyles from Mountain Park Elementary; 2nd place – Christopher Lopez from Rockford Elementary; 3rd place – Lucas Gorman from Westfield Elementary; 4th place – Charlie Speagle from Pilot Mountain Elementary.

5th Grade winners were: 1st place – Avery Cassell (WPES); 2nd place – Jaxon Lakey from Cedar Ridge Elementary; 3rd place – Savannah McBride from Shoals Elementary; 4th place – Carson Cox from Franklin Elementary

6th Grade winners were: 1st place – Lyla Holder from Meadowview Magnet Middle; 2nd place – Logan Smith from Gentry Middle; 3rd place – Cameron Hayden from Pilot Mountain Middle; 4th place – Nicole Sawyers from Central Middle.

7th Grade winners were: 1st place – Jillian Murphy from Pilot Mountain Middle; 2nd place – Ben Sain from Central Middle; 3rd place – Jaqueline Burgos from Meadowview Magnet Middle; 4th place – John Martin from Gentry Middle (not pictured).

8th Grade winners were: 1st place – Camille Jimenez from Central Middle; 2nd place – Nataly Avalos from Meadowview Magnet Middle; 3rd place – Landon Riddle from Pilot Mountain Middle; 4th place – Jake Simmons from Gentry Middle.

