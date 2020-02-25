Surry County holds 250th anniversary kickoff celebration

DOBSON — The County of Surry will hold a kickoff celebration in recognition of the County’s 250th Anniversary on Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Historic Courthouse Square, 114 W. Atkins St. in Dobson. The event is called Surry 250.

Food trucks, Surry County sonkers, children’s activities, historical and tradesmen booths from Wake Forest University and Horne Creek, Revolutionary War re-enactments will all be on offer. The following lineup of bluegrass, old time, country and jazz musicians will perform: Nunn Brothers, Slate Mountain Ramblers, Melva Houston, Anna Mertson, Mickey Galyean and Cullen’s Bridge. Those who attend should bring a blanket or lawn chair to relax on the Historic Courthouse lawn, where concerts and social events were held for decades.

“Surry County has a deep, rich history of music and these local musicians will put on a great performance for citizens on May 2,” Board Chairman Larry Johnson said. “In addition, the booths, Surry County sonkers and food trucks represent a terrific mixture of Surry County flavor and history, including Native American origins on our rivers and agriculture. We invite our citizens and everyone in the surrounding counties to come out and experience a great time on May 2.”

Atkins and Crutchfield streets will be blocked off for the event; parking will be available at Dobson Elementary School, Dobson First Baptist Church and the Surry County Judicial Center.

A lecture series and bus tours will be held throughout the year to honor the County’s history, which includes a time period that current land in Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties were part of Surry County. Dates, times and details for those events will be announced in subsequent media releases.

For more information about Surry 250, log onto http://facebook.com/surry250 and www.surry250.com.

Event is called Surry 250