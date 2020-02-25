SCC Personal Enrichment Classes Start in March

DOBSON — Surry Community College will be starting several classes in March covering a variety of interests and hobbies.

• Introduction to Radio will be offered on Mondays, March 9 through April 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. Room 114, Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., Mount Airy. The fundamentals of broadcasting will be taught by veterans of iconic radio station WPAQ in Mount Airy including disc jockey duties, live remote and emcee mastery, commercial production, advertising and sales, and more. The cost is $71.

• Oil Painting will be held with three different class time options at the Charles Stone Memorial Library, 319 W Main St., Pilot Mountain. Class times include Tuesdays, March 24 through June 2, from 6 to 9 p.m.; Wednesdays, March 25 through June 3, from 9 a.m. to noon; and Thursdays, March 26 through June 4, from 9 a.m. to noon. Choose from landscapes, portraits, or still life, and paint your masterpiece using oils on canvas. This class is suitable for all skill levels. Please ask for a supply list. The cost is $70.

Painting classes will be offered on Tuesdays, March 17 through May 5, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Elkin Center, 1461 N. Bridge St., Elkin. Pursue your passion or learn something new in this class using watercolor, acrylic or oil paints. Individual and group instruction will be given. This class is suitable for all levels. Please ask for a supply list. The cost is $70.

• Line Dance class will be held each Thursday, March 5 through March 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain. There’s no need to feel left out at weddings and other parties when you can easily learn all the latest line dances in this fun, four-week course with Instructor Pat Adkins. Pre-registration and pre-payment of $35 are required.

• Shag Dance lessons will be offered on Thursdays, March 5 through March 26, from 7:45 to 9:15 p.m. at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain. With several venues in the area for outdoor concerts and shagging, you won’t regret learning the quintessential summer dance of the Carolinas in this engaging course. The class is suitable for dancers of all levels. Partners are encouraged, but not required. Pre-registration and pre-payment of $35 are required.

• String Band Class will be held on Tuesdays, March 24 through May 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Elkin Center, 1461 N. Bridge St., Elkin. Come learn how to play music with beginner instruction in guitar, mandolin and bass in an open jam setting. No playing experience is necessary. In this beginner class, students will learn basic chords and strumming patterns to be able to back-up vocal songs and play with other musicians. Students will need to bring a working instrument (new strings preferable), picks and a tuner. The cost is $80.

• Beginner Mandolin will be held on Tuesdays, March 24 through May 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Elkin Center, 1461 N. Bridge St., Elkin. Learn how to play the mandolin in this class. Students will learn the basic mandolin chords and strumming patterns, as well as learn how to play lead melodies by ear. By the end of the course, each student should have the skills to play basic Old Time, Celtic, and Bluegrass tunes and continue playing on their own with others in a jam setting. Students will need their own working mandolin, picks and a tuner. The cost is $80.

• Quilting will be offered with two class times on Thursdays, March 26 through May 14, at 2 to 5 p.m. or at 6 to 9 p.m. in Room 134 at the Pilot Center, 612 East Main St., Pilot Mountain. Beginner quilters or experienced quilters are welcome in this class. Students will receive one-on-one instruction as needed while working on their own projects. The cost is $80.

• A Barn Quilt workshop will be held Saturday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Room J-308, Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. Quilts, always a beloved symbol of comfort, family, heritage and community, have taken a new twist. A barn quilt will provide wonderful visual art for your barn or building. Traditional quilt patterns will be painted on primed sign boards. All materials will be supplied for this class. Class size limited to six students. Registration deadline is Friday, March 13. Students much choose the size barn quilt they’d like to paint at the time of registration. A 2’ by 2’ costs $100, a 3’ by 3’ costs $175, and a 4’ by 4’ costs $200.

For more information on these classes, call (336) 386-3398 or go to www.surry.edu. Keep up with all the Personal Enrichment classes at SCC by following @surrypersonalenrichment on Facebook.

New round of classes start in March