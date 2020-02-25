Elkin, a literary town?

Bill Colvard | The Tribune Kevin Cheek and David Brown are congratulated by Elkin town board. -

Elkin is marketing itself as a trail town, a live music town, a winery town and an arts town. What’s next?

A literary town, if Elkin branch librarian Martha Smith has anything to do with it. During her annual report to the town board on Feb. 10, Smith asked town commissioners if Elkin could become known as a literary town and suggested well-known authors could be brought to town concurrently with other events as a starting point.

Smith said Elkin’s library is third in size, both in circulation and statistics, among the 13 libraries in the Northwestern Regional Library system. During the past year, the library had 6,200 visitors, received 147,000 information requests and provided 86,000 computer sessions.

“People come to us when they don’t know where to go,” said Smith.

At the conclusion of Smith’s report, Mayor Sam Bishop said to the board, “This literary town thing, I’d like for us to investigate that.”

Mayor Bishop read a proclamation recognizing February as National Scouting Month. Local Boy Scouts and leaders were present to report the conclusion of a recent food drive where 2,500 pounds of food was collected in Elkin and 1,200 pounds in Yadkin County.

Freedom Fest chair Thomas Eidson reported to the board on behalf of Explore Elkin. He said the cost of fireworks was up $500 over last year, for a total of $5,750.00 The town’s Parks and Recreation budget includes $4,000 for fireworks.

Eidson said support for the event has always been great, and holding it the Saturday prior to July 4 (June 27 in 2020) was a good move.

“We get a lot of bang for our buck here,” said Bishop.

Town planner Sarah Harris asked the board to consider a text amendment to the “Area, Yard, Lot Coverage and Heights Requirement” chart of the town zoning code. Rather than being presented in paragraph form, the information will now be presented graphically in a table format, which Harris said would be easier to understand.

Town Manager Brent Cornelison presented a draft agenda for the town’s retreat on March 6.

