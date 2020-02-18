Two arrested after drug stops

Hatcher - Hardy -

MOUNT AIRY — A Winston-Salem man was twice charged with drug-related crimes by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office earlier this month, and a local woman was charged in one of the encounters after leading authorities on a brief chase.

By the time all was said and done, Marquis Reginald Hatcher, 26, of 4719 Baux Mountain Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with five drug-related charges, as well as a firearm charge and two driving-related offenses, all of which landed him in jail. Tiffany Noelle Hardy, 22, of 2978 Old Highway 601, Mount Airy, was charged with three traffic-related offenses, including attempting to elude police.

According to a statement released by Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt, the first set of charges occurred on Feb. 4 on Lynda Street near North Franklin Road. The sheriff said the Street Crimes Unit was in the area due to complaints made by citizens when detectives noticed a 2007 Mercedes passenger vehicle make a motor vehicle law violation ending in a vehicle stop.

During the investigation detectives allegedly discovered narcotics were present inside the vehicle, which was driven by Hatcher.

”During the search of the vehicle, detectives located heroin, marijuana, scales, and other drug paraphernalia,” the sheriff said in a written statement. This led to Hatcher being arrested and charged with felony possession of a schedule I drug, heroin; simple possession of schedule VI substance, marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license was revoked; and disguising a license plate.

Hatcher was placed under a $5,000 secured bond with a Feb. 26 court date.

The next day, during a joint exercise between the sheriff’s Street Crimes Unit and the Mount Airy Police Department Narcotics Division in the Flat Rock community, “Detectives noticed a vehicle, a Kia SUV, leaving a known drug establishment,” the sheriff said.

Detectives attempted to stop the vehicle for a motor vehicle violation, and the driver refused to stop.

”After a small vehicle pursuit, detectives were able to get the vehicle to stop on Linville Road in Mount Airy,” where detectives identified Hardy as the driver, with Hatcher riding in the vehicle as a passenger. Searching the vehicle, detectives allegedly located heroin and a handgun, according to the sheriff.

That led to Hardy being arrested and charged with driving while license revoked, exceeding the posted speed limit, and fleeing to elude arrest. She was placed under a $2,500 bond with a Feb. 26 court date.

Hatcher was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver heroin, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed without bond, the sheriff said, with a Feb. 26 court date.

