SHS Student Council holds open house

BOONVILLE — On Monday, February 2, 2020, Starmount High School’s Student Council hosted an Open House for their new food pantry and clothes closet. Starmount High School’s Student Council started the clothes closet in the fall of 2018. The food pantry began on a small scale in the fall of 2019 but is now in full function. These services are used to help clothe and feed students in need at Starmount High School.

The Open House was a success with members of the community, business representatives,Yadkin county schools employees and parents of the student council members all coming out to see what the pantry was all about and how their donations were being used. Both the clothes closet and the food pantry are supported by area businesses, churches, individuals and fundraisers held by SHS student council.

Most of the students that are served by the clothes closet and food pantry are self-referred. The students of Starmount High School that are in need of hygiene and clothing items can visit the clothes closet at any time they need those items. Most students that receive help from the food pantry are provided with backpacks of food three days a week. Other students receive food backpacks depending upon their circumstances at various times.

Starmount’s Student Council is proud of these achievements to benefit their fellow classmates and hope these services continue to benefit the students of Starmount High School for years to come.

