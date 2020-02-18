SHS Student Council holds open house

February 18, 2020 Elkin Tribune Community, News 0
By Chalyn Bryant and Wendy Harris - For The Tribune
Men’s clothing is also available. - Kristian Russell | The Tribune
Food and snacks are also part of the pantry. - Kristian Russell | The Tribune
Jeans are ready to go. - Kristian Russell | The Tribune
Toiletries and other items are available. - - Kristian Russell | The Tribune
Purses and bags are available. - - Kristian Russell | The Tribune
Winter jackets hang waiting for their new owners. - - Kristian Russell | The Tribune
Various styles of women’s clothes are ready to be picked through. - - Kristian Russell | The Tribune
Clothing has been donated by the community. - - Kristian Russell | The Tribune
The Starmount Student Council held an open house for their food and clothes pantry. - - Courtesy Photo
The students have been working hard with the surrounding community. - - Courtesy Photo

BOONVILLE — On Monday, February 2, 2020, Starmount High School’s Student Council hosted an Open House for their new food pantry and clothes closet. Starmount High School’s Student Council started the clothes closet in the fall of 2018. The food pantry began on a small scale in the fall of 2019 but is now in full function. These services are used to help clothe and feed students in need at Starmount High School.

The Open House was a success with members of the community, business representatives,Yadkin county schools employees and parents of the student council members all coming out to see what the pantry was all about and how their donations were being used. Both the clothes closet and the food pantry are supported by area businesses, churches, individuals and fundraisers held by SHS student council.

Most of the students that are served by the clothes closet and food pantry are self-referred. The students of Starmount High School that are in need of hygiene and clothing items can visit the clothes closet at any time they need those items. Most students that receive help from the food pantry are provided with backpacks of food three days a week. Other students receive food backpacks depending upon their circumstances at various times.

Starmount’s Student Council is proud of these achievements to benefit their fellow classmates and hope these services continue to benefit the students of Starmount High School for years to come.

Men’s clothing is also available.
https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_IMG_0317.jpgMen’s clothing is also available. Kristian Russell | The Tribune

Food and snacks are also part of the pantry.
https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_IMG_0316.jpgFood and snacks are also part of the pantry. Kristian Russell | The Tribune

Jeans are ready to go.
https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_IMG_0313.jpgJeans are ready to go. Kristian Russell | The Tribune

Toiletries and other items are available.
https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_IMG_0315.jpgToiletries and other items are available. Kristian Russell | The Tribune

Purses and bags are available.
https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_IMG_0311.jpgPurses and bags are available. Kristian Russell | The Tribune

Winter jackets hang waiting for their new owners.
https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_IMG_0310.jpgWinter jackets hang waiting for their new owners. Kristian Russell | The Tribune

Various styles of women’s clothes are ready to be picked through.
https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_IMG_0309.jpgVarious styles of women’s clothes are ready to be picked through. Kristian Russell | The Tribune

Clothing has been donated by the community.
https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_IMG_0306.jpgClothing has been donated by the community. Kristian Russell | The Tribune

The Starmount Student Council held an open house for their food and clothes pantry.
https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_IMG_29291.jpgThe Starmount Student Council held an open house for their food and clothes pantry. Courtesy Photo

The students have been working hard with the surrounding community.
https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_IMG_29261.jpgThe students have been working hard with the surrounding community. Courtesy Photo

By Chalyn Bryant and Wendy Harris

For The Tribune