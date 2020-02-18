‘Wear Red’ to prevent heart disease

Bill Colvard | The Tribune Cardiac and pulmonary rehab staff, from left to right: Dr. Steve Issacs, director; Lindsey Wilcox, clinical dietician, Adrian Pardue, exercise physiologist; Ali Wood, R.N. clinic coordinator; Stephanie Allen, counselor; Trenda Macemore, secretary; Jordan Stamper, exercise physiologist; Wendy Triplett, cardiac rehab director. - Bill Colvard | The Tribune Patients and staff of Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital’s cardio and pulmonary rehab unit wear red to raise awareness of the need for heart disease and stroke prevention. -

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital staff and cardiac rehab patients wore red for a photo op on Valentine’s Day to raise awareness of the need for heart disease and stroke prevention.

“Heart disease remains the number one cause of death in the US,” said CEO Paul Hammes. “As a hospital system, we have to engage with the community from a prevention standpoint. And to also be there every step of the way after an event. The patients in this program are miracles and heroes, in terms of their resilience and their support of peers in the program.”

“We really take this holistically,” said Dr. Steve Isaacs, director of cardio and pulmonary rehab. “Depression follows anything to do with the heart. Physically, you have to go at a pace your heart accepts. There is fear, but the benefits of working with a peer group are just huge. Everybody here knows everybody else.”

Isaacs said that patients are monitored during exercise with a wireless patch that is like a Band-Aid. “If anything happens, we notice immediately,” he said. “So that’s comforting to patients who may be nervous about exerting themselves. And the ER is right down the hall. That builds confidence, too.”

Isaacs said that patients in the cardiac rehab unit become friends, and the social aspect is extremely beneficial. Some patients are in the process of completing the 36 treatments prescribed after a cardiac event and others have stuck with the program for several years.

“Social interaction improves outcomes, both of mortality and morbidity,” he said.

Jason Couch, at 47 years old, said he was a little bit at the margins of the age for patients in the unit. He came in for a cardiac stress test the first week of December, 2019, and a blockage was found that needed attention.

He went to Forsyth Hospital in Winston-Salem and received a quadruple bypass for multiple blockages.

“I had no idea it was anything that major,” he said. “We are very blessed as a community to have this program here. This hospital is a tremendous asset to our community. It’s helped me a lot. I’m back at work part-time, and I’ve lost 28 pounds. We caught mine early.”

Because Couch came in early, he does not have any permanent damage to his heart, said Ali Wood, R.N. and clinical coordinator of the cardio-pulmonary rehab unit. “We caught the blockages early enough.”

“When our patients lease here, they can carry on with their lives. Hopefully, with better habits,” said Isaacs.

“These patients are the best ambassadors in my view,” said Hammes. “In what it means to live a full life and inspire others within a community.”

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-426-4035.

